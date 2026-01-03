Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta recently found themselves at the center of speculation surrounding the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Dear Comrade. The rumours, which quickly gained traction across social media and entertainment portals, suggested that the two actors had been finalized to headline the project. However, both Siddhant and Pratibha have now addressed these claims through their respective Instagram Stories, offering clarity and urging caution against unverified reports.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was the first to directly dismiss the rumours, firmly stating that he is not associated with the remake. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Just to clarify guys, this isn’t true.” He further added that he has decided to step away from remake projects altogether, at least for the foreseeable future. “No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect. Thank you,” he shared, making his position clear.

Siddhant Chaturvedi And Pratibha Ranta Clarify Stance On Dear Comrade Remake, Fans React 2

Despite opting out of the remake, Siddhant expressed admiration for the original Dear Comrade and its lead cast, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. His message struck a respectful tone, acknowledging the impact of the original film while drawing a personal boundary regarding his future choices. Interestingly, Siddhant also used the opportunity to express his interest in collaborating with Pratibha Ranta—but on an original project rather than a remake. “Anyhow I’d love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward,” he wrote, signaling a potential future pairing that fans may look forward to.

Siddhant’s statement comes in the wake of his recent appearance in Dhadak 2, the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). While Dhadak 2 earned praise from critics for its performances and sensitive handling of social issues, it failed to translate that acclaim into box office success. The film’s underwhelming commercial performance may have influenced Siddhant’s decision to distance himself from remake projects and focus on original storytelling moving forward.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Ranta chose a more measured response, neither confirming nor denying her involvement in the Dear Comrade remake. In her Instagram Stories, she addressed the broader issue of recurring misinformation around her career. “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement,” she wrote.

Pratibha further explained that such rumours have become a frequent occurrence, often linking her to projects she is not associated with. According to the actor, this repeated spread of unconfirmed news leads to unnecessary confusion among audiences and industry insiders alike. “This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion,” she added, requesting understanding and cooperation from media outlets and fans. She concluded her note by thanking supporters for their continued encouragement and patience.

The rumours around the Dear Comrade remake had generated considerable buzz, largely due to the popularity of the original film. Released in 2019, Dear Comrade starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and was written and directed by Bharat Kamma. The romantic action drama explored themes of love, anger management, and emotional vulnerability, resonating strongly with younger audiences. Its soundtrack and intense performances further contributed to its success, making it a notable box office hit in Telugu cinema.

Given the original film’s fan following, news of a Hindi remake naturally attracted attention, with speculation rife about who would step into the iconic roles. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s clear denial and Pratibha Ranta’s appeal for official confirmation before speculation suggest that the project may still be in its early stages—or that the casting rumours were entirely unfounded.

Their responses also highlight a growing trend among actors to actively address misinformation and reclaim control over narratives surrounding their careers. With social media amplifying unverified reports at lightning speed, public clarifications have become an essential tool for actors to manage expectations and maintain transparency with their audience.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. Until then, Siddhant Chaturvedi appears focused on original projects, while Pratibha Ranta continues to carve her path carefully, urging patience and accuracy from those tracking her journey.