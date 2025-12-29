Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Date And Venue Locked: Here’s What We Know So Far

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema, are reportedly set to begin a new chapter in their lives together. According to sources close to the couple, the actors—who have long been at the centre of relationship speculation—are planning to get married in February 2026, following a private engagement ceremony held earlier this year.

While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has publicly confirmed their relationship, developments over the past few months have only strengthened rumours about their impending wedding. A source close to the actors has now shared key details with Hindustan Times, revealing that the couple has finalised both the date and venue for their nuptials.

As per the source, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are scheduled to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The venue is said to be one of the city’s renowned heritage properties, chosen to reflect the couple’s preference for elegance and privacy. Much like their engagement, the wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, attended only by close family members and a small circle of loved ones.

“The plan is to keep the wedding as personal and low-key as possible,” the source said, adding that the couple wants to avoid unnecessary attention and media glare. Whether Vijay and Rashmika will host a larger reception for their friends and colleagues from the film industry after returning to Hyderabad remains uncertain at this point.

The engagement reportedly took place on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, a day after the Dasara festival. The ceremony was a strictly private event, attended only by the couple’s immediate family members and closest friends. Although news of the engagement soon leaked, neither actor made an official announcement on social media or in public statements. However, Vijay Deverakonda’s team later confirmed the engagement to Hindustan Times, also indicating at the time that the couple planned to marry in February.

Since then, Vijay and Rashmika have largely chosen silence, letting their actions speak louder than words. Observant fans noted that both actors were spotted wearing rings after the engagement news surfaced, further fueling speculation. Vijay’s subtle yet noticeable public display of affection towards Rashmika at an event for her film The Girlfriend also caught attention online. Rashmika, on her part, spoke in an interview about how her “partner” helped heal pain he did not cause—comments many interpreted as a heartfelt reference to Vijay.

The duo’s association dates back several years and is well-known to fans. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which went on to become a massive commercial success and earned them widespread popularity as an on-screen pair. They reunited the following year for Dear Comrade, further strengthening their professional and personal bond.

Beyond films, the pair has made several high-profile appearances together. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and were seen attending the event titled Bharat Beyond Borders earlier this year, appearances that once again set social media buzzing with relationship rumours.

Despite constant public curiosity, both actors have consistently maintained a dignified silence about their personal lives. Their decision to keep the engagement private and the wedding plans intimate reflects their desire to separate their professional stardom from their personal milestones.

As February 2026 approaches, fans eagerly await an official confirmation or glimpse into the celebrations. Until then, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reported wedding remains one of the most anticipated celebrity events in the Indian film industry.