Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen Struggle: Actor Stopped Jawan Shoot, Focused On Family During Aryan Khan’s Case

Actor Girija Oak recently shared rare insights into working with Shah Rukh Khan during one of the most emotionally turbulent phases of his life. The two were shooting for the blockbuster film Jawan at a time when Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was facing legal trouble after his arrest in a high-profile case in 2021. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Girija spoke candidly about the actor’s professionalism, composure, and grace during a period that would have tested anyone.

Reflecting on her experience, Girija said that she had the opportunity to work closely with Shah Rukh Khan while the Aryan Khan case was unfolding. Despite the immense personal stress he was under, she observed that Shah Rukh never allowed his personal struggles to affect his behavior on set. According to her, he remained calm, respectful, and entirely focused on his work.

Girija recalled that the Jawan shoot coincided with intense public scrutiny of Shah Rukh Khan and his family. She pointed out that soon after, Pathaan was released, and audiences appeared to rally behind the actor, making the film a massive success. Around the same time, Shah Rukh also found himself at the center of controversy following his appearance at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, where he offered a dua. This act sparked unnecessary criticism and online backlash.

“People had started accusing him, and it was all in very bad taste,” Girija said. “In spite of all this happening, the grace that man holds is unbelievable. Not once did he lose his cool on set. He never shouted at anyone. I’m sure he was going through deep turmoil in his personal life at that time, but he still showed up on time every single day and always did his job with complete sincerity.”

She emphasized that her observations were not based on a brief interaction but on working with him consistently over an extended period. “Two years is a long time to judge anyone’s personality,” she said. “I shot with him for many months, and I really got to see him through different phases. Through all of it, he remained the same—professional, kind, and composed.”

Girija also spoke about the period when the Aryan Khan case was at its peak. For nearly three to four months, Shah Rukh Khan withdrew entirely from public life. He did not attend any events and temporarily halted shooting for Jawan. “During that time, I didn’t see him at all,” she explained. “Nobody really had access to Mr Khan then.”

When filming eventually resumed, Girija said the situation had largely stabilized. “By the time we met him again, the case was almost over,” she noted. “And he was exactly the same person he had always been—absolutely professional, composed, and full of grace.”

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October 2021 following a raid on a cruise ship party. He spent nearly 20 days in jail before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The case drew massive media attention and placed Shah Rukh Khan and his family under relentless public scrutiny. In May 2022, the NCB filed a chargesheet in which Aryan Khan was given a clean chit, bringing an end to the legal ordeal.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a powerful dual role. The action thriller also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Nayanthara in the female lead. The film featured a special cameo by Deepika Padukone and included a strong supporting cast comprising Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and others.

Upon release, Jawan emerged as a massive commercial success, earning over ₹1,100 crore at the global box office and cementing Shah Rukh Khan’s dominance at the cinemas. In 2025, the actor further received critical acclaim when he won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Girija Oak’s account offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan’s resilience, highlighting how the superstar upheld dignity and professionalism even during one of the darkest chapters of his personal life.