Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill Song Lyrics (Stranger Things)

Song Name – Running Up That Hill

Singer – Kate Bush

Check out Running Up That Hill Song Lyrics by Kate Bush

It doesn’t hurt me (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Do you wanna feel how it feels? (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Do you wanna know, know that it doesn’t hurt me? (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Do you wanna hear about the deal that I’m makin’? (Yeah, yeah, yo)

You

It’s you and me

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be runnin’ up that road

Be runnin’ up that hill

Be runnin’ up that buildin’

Say, if I only could, ooh-ooh

You don’t wanna hurt me (Yeah, yeah, yo)

But see how deep the bullet lies (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Unaware, I’m tearin’ you asunder (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Oh, there is thunder in our hearts (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Is there so much hate for the ones we love? (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Oh, tell me, we both matter, don’t we? (Yeah, yeah, yo)

You

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, you won’t be unhappy

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

Be runnin’ up that road

Be runnin’ up that hill

Be runnin’ up that buildin’ (Yo)

Say, if I only could, ooh-ooh

You (Yeah, yeah, yo)

It’s you and me

It’s you and me, you won’t be unhappy (Yeah, yeah, yo)

Oh, come on, baby (Yeah)

Oh, come on, darlin’ (Yo)

Let me steal this moment from you now

Oh, come on, angel

Come on, come on, darlin’

Let’s exchange the experience (Yo, ooh, ooh)

If I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be runnin’ up that road

Be runnin’ up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be runnin’ up that road

Be runnin’ up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap our places

I’d be runnin’ up that road

Be runnin’ up that hill

With no problems

Say, if I only could

Be runnin’ up that hill

With no problems

(If I only could, be runnin’ up that hill)

(If I only could, be runnin’ up that hill)