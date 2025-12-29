Eminem – Deja Vu Song Lyrics

Song Name – Deja Vu

Singer – Eminem

Song Name – Deja Vu

Singer – Eminem

DMC, we have a mid-thirties male found down, unresponsive

Possible overdose, substance unknown

Pulse is sixty and thready, respiration is eight

He’s intubated and we’re bagging him now

Uh, BP ninety over palp

Patient is cool, pale, and diaphoretic

Has aspirated, uh, GCS is three

Will update en route, ETA: ten minutes

As I fall deeper into a manic state

I’m a prime candidate for the gene to receive the drug addict trait

Blood pressure climbs at a dramatic rate

I seem to gravitate to the bottle of NyQuil then I salivate

Start off with the NyQuil, like, “I think I’ll just have a taste”

Couple of sips of that then I gradually graduate

To a harder prescription drug called Valium like, “Yeah, that’s great”

I go to just take one and I end up like having eight

Now I need something in my stomach ’cause I haven’t ate

Maybe I’ll grab a plate of nachos and I’ll have a steak

And you’d think that with all I have at stake

Look at my daughter’s face

“Mommy, something is wrong with Dad I think

He’s acting weird again, he’s really beginning to scare me

Won’t shave his beard again and he pretends he doesn’t hear me

And all he does is eat Doritos and Cheetos

And he just fell asleep in his car, eating 3 Musketeers in the rear seat, weird”

Sometimes I feel so alone, I just don’t know

Feels like I been down this road before

So lonely and cold, it’s like something takes over me

As soon as I go home and close the door

Kinda feels like déjà vu

I wanna get away from this place, I do

But I can’t and I won’t, say I try, but I know that’s a lie

‘Cause I don’t and why, I just don’t know

“Maybe just a nice cold brew, what’s a beer?”

That’s the Devil in my ear, I’ve been sober a f*ckin’ year

And that f*cker still talks to me, he’s all I can f*cking hear

“Marshall, come on, we’ll watch the game, it’s the Cowboys and Buccaneers”

“And maybe if I just drink half I’ll be half-buzzed for half of the time”

Who’s the mastermind behind that little line?

With that kind of rationale, man, I got half a mind

To have another half a glass of wine sounds asinine, yeah, I know

But I never had no problem with alcohol

Ouch, look out for the wall, aim for the couch, I’m ’bout to fall

I miss the couch and down I go, lookin’ like a bouncing ball

Shit must’ve knocked me out ’cause I ain’t feel the ground at all

Wow, what the fuck happened last night? Where am I?

Man, f*ck, am I hungover? And, goddamn, I

Got a headache, shit, half a Vicodin? Why can’t I?

All systems ready for take off, please, stand by

Sometimes I feel so alone, I just don’t know

Feels like I been down this road before

So lonely and cold, it’s like something takes over me

As soon as I go home and close the door

Kinda feels like déjà vu

I wanna get away from this place, I do

But I can’t and I won’t, say I try, but I know that’s a lie

‘Cause I don’t and why, I just don’t know

So I take a Vicodin, splash, it hits my stomach, then (Ah)

Couple of weeks go by, it ain’t even like I’m gettin’ high

Now I need it just not to feel sick, yeah, I’m gettin’ by

Wouldn’t even be taking this shit if DeShaun didn’t die

Oh yeah, there’s an excuse; you lose Proof, so you use

There’s new rules, it’s cool if it’s helpin’ you to get through

It’s twelve-noon, ain’t no harm in self-inducin’ a snooze

What else is new? F*ck it, what would Elvis do in your shoes?

Now here I am three months later, full-blown relapse

“Just get high until the kids get home from school, homes, relax”

And since I’m convinced that I’m an insomniac

I need these pills to be able to sleep, so I take three naps

Just to be able to function throughout the day, let’s see

That’s an Ambien each nap, how many Valium? Three?

And that will average out to about one good hour’s sleep

Okay, so now ya see the reason how come he

Has taken four years to just put out an album, B

See, me and you, we almost had the same outcome, Heath

‘Cause that Christmas, you know the whole pneumonia thing?

It was bologna, was it the methadone, ya think?

Or the hydrocodone you hide inside your pornos?

Your VCR tape cases, with your Ambien CR

Great places to hide ’em, ain’t it? So you can lie to Hailie

“I’m going beddy-bye, Whitney, baby; good night, Alaina”

Go in the room and shut the bedroom door

And wake up in an ambulance, they said they found me on the bathroom floor, damn

Sometimes I feel so alone, I just don’t know

Feels like I been down this road before

So lonely and cold, it’s like something takes over me

As soon as I go home and close the door

Kinda feels like déjà vu

I wanna get away from this place, I do

But I can’t and I won’t, say I try, but I know that’s a lie

‘Cause I don’t and why, I just don’t know