Suicideboys – Old Addicts, New Habits Song Lyrics

Song name – Old Addicts, New Habits Song Lyrics
Band – Suicideboys
Check out Old Addicts, New Habits Song Lyrics by Suicideboys
(This a $crim beat)
(It’s a smash)
(7th Ward)
No, no, you make a right on Paris (7th Ward)
And, no you pass the mural (7th Ward)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, by that, by that fucking sketchy gas station (7th Ward)
Yeah, right there in the, in the fucking 7th Ward
Riding through Gentilly in the ’85 Fleetwood
Coral leather seats, bone body with a teal hood
Albino alligator boots, b*tch, I feel good
Big dog status, flickin’ ashes, I ain’t worried ’bout nothin’
Shrug emoticon, the *59 Don, always puffin’ Indica
Keep the hoes huffin’, lick my nuts
I could give a f*ck what you think
Grey clouds start to form when you speak
I’m ’bout to, I’m ’bout to grab the umbrella out the s*icide door
Bob Breck reporting to you live from the storm
I don’t wanna die in the 504
Ads spamming $uicide alive and on tour
These days I’m feeling blessed
Just to be bored, instead of being blacked out on the floor
Oh my Lord, what’s the score? A brand-new form
Dirty, but I mean well (DJ Scrim with that 808)
P-p-praying I don’t see, p-p-praying I don’t see
Dirty, but I mean (North, Northside)
Praying I don’t see (Northside, Northside)
P-praying I don’t see (North, North, Northside)
P-praying I don’t see (Northside, Northside)
Keep my cup dirty, but I mean well, praying I don’t see hell
Cumming inside my b*tch in hopes she get a baby to cradle
Hating like someone paid them, got people there ain’t no saving
One of my homies, he kicked the dope, but now he stuck on the kratom
Okay then, walk in a room full of people taking credit like they made us
Homies that I call friends, now they suing, I’m like okay, f*ck
Hating up on the net, but face to face it never get brought up
Why when I get my flowers I smell piss up in the water?
Yeah, hop on the live for a minute, get me a plaque off a snippet
If they ain’t with GREY, then fuck all these rappers, you know I’m a bigot
Possessed when I hit the stage, I show ’em something religious
Been upping my muhf*ckin’ meds ’cause I been waking up tempted
Every day, feel like I’m dying, filled with anxiety, panicking
On the dark side of the Northside, skywalking like Anakin
Keep me a chip on my shoulder so much, you would think that I rather it
Straight out the muhf*ckin’ underground, yeah, I’m straight out the labyrinth
Breaking the habit, breaking the habit
Breaking the habit, load up the ratchet
Bloody the sabbath, fill up the caskets
Everything grey but the carrots, yeah, GREY till the maggots