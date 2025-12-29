Suicideboys – Old Addicts, New Habits Song Lyrics

Song name – Old Addicts, New Habits Song Lyrics

Band – Suicideboys

Check out Old Addicts, New Habits Song Lyrics by Suicideboys

(This a $crim beat)

(It’s a smash)

(7th Ward)

No, no, you make a right on Paris (7th Ward)

And, no you pass the mural (7th Ward)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, by that, by that fucking sketchy gas station (7th Ward)

Yeah, right there in the, in the fucking 7th Ward

Riding through Gentilly in the ’85 Fleetwood

Coral leather seats, bone body with a teal hood

Albino alligator boots, b*tch, I feel good

Big dog status, flickin’ ashes, I ain’t worried ’bout nothin’

Shrug emoticon, the *59 Don, always puffin’ Indica

Keep the hoes huffin’, lick my nuts

I could give a f*ck what you think

Grey clouds start to form when you speak

I’m ’bout to, I’m ’bout to grab the umbrella out the s*icide door

Bob Breck reporting to you live from the storm

I don’t wanna die in the 504

Ads spamming $uicide alive and on tour

These days I’m feeling blessed

Just to be bored, instead of being blacked out on the floor

Oh my Lord, what’s the score? A brand-new form

Dirty, but I mean well (DJ Scrim with that 808)

P-p-praying I don’t see, p-p-praying I don’t see

Dirty, but I mean (North, Northside)

Praying I don’t see (Northside, Northside)

P-praying I don’t see (North, North, Northside)

P-praying I don’t see (Northside, Northside)

Keep my cup dirty, but I mean well, praying I don’t see hell

Cumming inside my b*tch in hopes she get a baby to cradle

Hating like someone paid them, got people there ain’t no saving

One of my homies, he kicked the dope, but now he stuck on the kratom

Okay then, walk in a room full of people taking credit like they made us

Homies that I call friends, now they suing, I’m like okay, f*ck

Hating up on the net, but face to face it never get brought up

Why when I get my flowers I smell piss up in the water?

Yeah, hop on the live for a minute, get me a plaque off a snippet

If they ain’t with GREY, then fuck all these rappers, you know I’m a bigot

Possessed when I hit the stage, I show ’em something religious

Been upping my muhf*ckin’ meds ’cause I been waking up tempted

Every day, feel like I’m dying, filled with anxiety, panicking

On the dark side of the Northside, skywalking like Anakin

Keep me a chip on my shoulder so much, you would think that I rather it

Straight out the muhf*ckin’ underground, yeah, I’m straight out the labyrinth

Breaking the habit, breaking the habit

Breaking the habit, load up the ratchet

Bloody the sabbath, fill up the caskets

Everything grey but the carrots, yeah, GREY till the maggots