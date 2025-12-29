Suicideboys – Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My Ship Song Lyrics

Song Name – Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My ShipS
Band – Suicideboys
Check out Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My Ship Song Lyrics by Suicideboys
(You did good, Slick)
(It’s a smash)
Ooh
Aah
Ooh
Huh
I guess it’s written on my skin (Let’s go)
Stitch my wounds just to open them again
Further than I was, but far from enough
All the voices fill the air of every silent night (Every silent night)
Eyes on me everywhere, but still I’m out of sight, ooh
I got nowhere left to go
If this is high, where the view?
Ain’t no confusion why they stick around (Stick around)
Might not hear from them often, but the intention is loud
Sins of my father worn like hand-me-downs, oh
Hoping my own make him just as proud, oh
Please, Lord, tell me where you are
I don’t wanna be this afraid of the dark
Holding on, shoulda let go from the start
Anything I touch always falls apart (Let’s go)
But I only run for so long (Let’s get it)
Everything right always felt so wrong
I done flew the coop and my wings all torn
Can’t abuse me more than the pills I’m on
Words so sharp
They pierce through my heart just like a knife
Quick flash of light, I feel trapped in ice
Cold and alone, I might cast the dice
Take a fucking chance, always the asking price
Sometimes it takes a lot to make a sacrifice
But in the end, it might enhance your life
Just look down and dive
Life is draggin’ me behind
I’m a stand-in in line, off the wagon, I’m fine
Now I’m climbing up a dragon, I’m high
Dollar signs in one eye, the other’s sagging, I’m blind
Please, Lord, tell me where you are
I don’t wanna be this afraid of the dark
Holding on, shoulda let go from the start
Anything I touch always falls apart
I don’t know my own limits
I’ma break all of my bones
What the f*ck’s a break? I’m a psycho
Never ending, new beginnings, stuck in a cycle