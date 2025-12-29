Suicideboys – Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My Ship Song Lyrics

Song Name – Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My ShipS

Check out Whatever Floats Your Boat Will Definitely Sink My Ship Song Lyrics by Suicideboys

(You did good, Slick)

(It’s a smash)

Ooh

Aah

Ooh

Huh

I guess it’s written on my skin (Let’s go)

Stitch my wounds just to open them again

Further than I was, but far from enough

All the voices fill the air of every silent night (Every silent night)

Eyes on me everywhere, but still I’m out of sight, ooh

I got nowhere left to go

If this is high, where the view?

Ain’t no confusion why they stick around (Stick around)

Might not hear from them often, but the intention is loud

Sins of my father worn like hand-me-downs, oh

Hoping my own make him just as proud, oh

Please, Lord, tell me where you are

I don’t wanna be this afraid of the dark

Holding on, shoulda let go from the start

Anything I touch always falls apart (Let’s go)

But I only run for so long (Let’s get it)

Everything right always felt so wrong

I done flew the coop and my wings all torn

Can’t abuse me more than the pills I’m on

Words so sharp

They pierce through my heart just like a knife

Quick flash of light, I feel trapped in ice

Cold and alone, I might cast the dice

Take a fucking chance, always the asking price

Sometimes it takes a lot to make a sacrifice

But in the end, it might enhance your life

Just look down and dive

Life is draggin’ me behind

I’m a stand-in in line, off the wagon, I’m fine

Now I’m climbing up a dragon, I’m high

Dollar signs in one eye, the other’s sagging, I’m blind

Please, Lord, tell me where you are

I don’t wanna be this afraid of the dark

Holding on, shoulda let go from the start

Anything I touch always falls apart

I don’t know my own limits

I’ma break all of my bones

What the f*ck’s a break? I’m a psycho

Never ending, new beginnings, stuck in a cycle