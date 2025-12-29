Suicideboys – F*ck Ups Song Lyrics

Song name – Fuck Ups

Band – Suicideboys

(Y-y-y-y-y, y-y-y-y)

(Y-y, y-y-y, you did good, $lick)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (It’s a Smash)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Indiana $licky, F-F-F-Fort Wayne)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (To Indiana, man, fuck these boys)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (2nd World)

Yeah, tell me what you know about me (Uh-uh)

Yung cracker with the all gold teeth (Ayy, turn me up)

I would tell y’all how I really feel, but it would just get hit with the **** (Northside)

I was ten years old with the heat (Woah-wah)

Dead eyes, got cold from the grief (Say wha’)

Call me Northside Wet Lil Yachty

The way I’ll die for the ‘crete (Northside)

Where I’m from, yeah, the sun don’t rise in the east (Rise in the East)

I’m a hybrid of bеasts

Been done it all, even got high with a priеst, t-too high at the least

Just kill ’em, I ain’t got no time for the beef, Gen 5 intervene (Grr)

M*therf*ck police, I vibe with the fiends, t-too live like a stream, *59 the regime

Yeah, ayy, came up with the f*ck-ups

Yeah, ayy, so I can’t help but f*ck up

Yeah, ayy, came up with the f*ck-ups

Yeah, hold up, we tell ’em, “Shut the f*ck up”

Smokin’ ’em back to back, until I can’t feel no pain no more (North, North)

Kickin’ they door from the back, makin’ ’em lay it down on the floor (North, North)

My tolerance high on the dope, but I got no patience for a ho (North, North)

Point me a tone right there to your dome, make that bitch go blow, blow, blow, blow, blow

Young S to the C to the A to the R to the E to the C to the R to the O to the W

Smokin’ that sack till my eyes roll back, system down, issues they can’t troubleshoot

Black mask, gold teeth, yellin’, “Who dat?” (Who dat?)

Wanted fame, so we put him on the news app

If you pull it out, boy, better shoot that

Turn a opp into merch, lemme SKU that, huh

Bro-broke the scale, we smokin’ on Dave Blunts (North)

Sippin’ syrup till my face numb (North)

Chewin’ fent, this that laced gum (North)

Red beam here like a ray gun (North)

Money in the walls like Nagin (North)

Goddamn, call me BP the way I’m spillin’ that oil

Yeah, big stepper, I’m takin’ their souls like Dr. Scholls

Yeah, surgeon with the blade, so I stay on call

Up in New Orleans, put the 3 on my back, young wet Chris Paul

F*ck around and break my jaw before I ever go talk to the laws

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Ruby Da Cherry)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Yeah)

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (7th Ward)

Yeah, I’m just tryna’ dodge all my flaws my whole life in camouflage

$uicide, I’ll take the charge, GREY*59 the entourage

Codeine colored Cayenne, but I wrapped the Macan satin mauve

Praise the Lord with applause, the demons pissed I left they cause

Out the fog, I’ma rawdog all this life shit

Swerve in a ‘Vette, yeah, I’m flirtin’ with death

So I don’t have to feel like life’s b*tch

Range Rover ’96, run me over type shit

6 years sober in October, no leftover crisis, uh

It’s a young man’s dream to wanna die

Livin’ life high, while I was flickin’ off the sky

Born a rebel, now I’ll settle for a little peace and quiet

This life is usually admired, but I’m tired of life not bein’ private

Opps on my radar, I’ma pray for ’em

Lord, have mercy on their soul

For all my dogs, I would catch a stray for ’em

Share the food out of my bowl

Still pack the tool, and it’s still loaded, I’m devoted to the GREY

Until the grave, rotten and bloated, sugarcoat all of my pain

A life so sweet I didn’t know it, so I smile with tooth decay

Don’t try to floss, you could get scraped, take, take no loss in any state (Yeah)

I just came to swang and drag my tank across every lane

Scrapin’ up the interstate, Tabasco sauce, I’m hittin’ stains

Yeah, ayy, came up with the fuck-ups

Yeah, ayy, so I can’t help but fuck up

Yeah, ayy, came up with the fuck-ups

Yeah, hol’ up, we tell ’em, “Shut the f*ck up”

I will always rep the 7th Ward, collectin’ all seven rewards (Seven)

Seven warriors, seven dented swords

Unsheathe my blade and scream, “En garde! *59 captain, all on board”

Former junkie comin’ at you live from the junkyard

Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Grey59, b*tch; yeah-yeah-yeah, Northside shit, y’know I’m sayin’) Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Yeah-yeah-yeah; $ui-$ui-$uicide, Yung Wetto, $uicide) Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah ([?] East Bloc’ 2nd World shit, 7th-7th Ward) Woah-woah, woah, woah-woah-woah (Grey59, 7th Ward)