Suicideboys – Angel Grove Song Lyrics

Song Name – Angel Grove

Band – Suicideboys

Check out Angel Grove Song Lyrics by Suicideboys

Two to beam up, Scotty

It’s a smash

Yung Mutt, ayy

7th Ward

From up and out the snake pit, them 7th ward slums, I can’t escape it

I can smell the lies on their tongue, ooh, how them snakes hiss

New Orleans dope boys since them hurricane waves hit

But now the sun is coming up, time to clock out the grave shift

SPT hammerhead, eyes Fuji apple red

Stubborn m*therf*cker, always making sure that the cattle fed

Never looking back, nowadays, I always glance ahead

Staying true to my roots like I’m sleeping in a gravel bed

Uh, prone to being a vagabond, on tour, no, you can’t tag along

Mastered the art of self sabotage, list of mistakes getting long like the Amazon

Even if I had an atom bomb, I wouldn’t drop it

I’d hijack that whole plane and go live from the cockpit

Pacific Ocean bound right now, we high up over Stockton

Going down in flames, nah-uh, eyes set on Heaven, locked in

My name’s forever stuck up on that $uicide watchlist

Sacrifice myself to save the world, now that’s a plot twist

Yeah, this ho got me f*cked up, talking ’bout, “Let’s figure it out”

Told her keep the cigarette, she just had my dick in her mouth (Northside)

One foot in the grave and the other used for kicking ’em out

Them boys nothing but bitches, I’m misogynist, no women around

Roxy color Cadillac, I done f*cked up, thought I had some Oxys in this bag

Blowing up my plug, yelling, “Where the fuck we meeting at?”

Wifey woke me up, she like, “Who the fuck you screaming at?” Thank God, I was dreaming that

Wake up, check the weather, grab my Glock and my Berretta

Used to sleep on couches, now my couch Moroccan leather

Got stress that they can’t measure, still, I’m shining through the pressure

“Who do you think you are? I am,” it’s Pete Young, Wetto Weber

F*ck they know ’bout legacy?

Even when I rot, I’ll be providing for my family

Just pray I have a kid to bury me

Once you make it outta hell, everything feel heavenly