Suicideboys – Angel Grove Song Lyrics

Song Name – Angel Grove
Band – Suicideboys
Two to beam up, Scotty
It’s a smash
Yung Mutt, ayy
7th Ward
From up and out the snake pit, them 7th ward slums, I can’t escape it
I can smell the lies on their tongue, ooh, how them snakes hiss
New Orleans dope boys since them hurricane waves hit
But now the sun is coming up, time to clock out the grave shift
SPT hammerhead, eyes Fuji apple red
Stubborn m*therf*cker, always making sure that the cattle fed
Never looking back, nowadays, I always glance ahead
Staying true to my roots like I’m sleeping in a gravel bed
Uh, prone to being a vagabond, on tour, no, you can’t tag along
Mastered the art of self sabotage, list of mistakes getting long like the Amazon
Even if I had an atom bomb, I wouldn’t drop it
I’d hijack that whole plane and go live from the cockpit
Pacific Ocean bound right now, we high up over Stockton
Going down in flames, nah-uh, eyes set on Heaven, locked in
My name’s forever stuck up on that $uicide watchlist
Sacrifice myself to save the world, now that’s a plot twist
Yeah, this ho got me f*cked up, talking ’bout, “Let’s figure it out”
Told her keep the cigarette, she just had my dick in her mouth (Northside)
One foot in the grave and the other used for kicking ’em out
Them boys nothing but bitches, I’m misogynist, no women around
Roxy color Cadillac, I done f*cked up, thought I had some Oxys in this bag
Blowing up my plug, yelling, “Where the fuck we meeting at?”
Wifey woke me up, she like, “Who the fuck you screaming at?” Thank God, I was dreaming that
Wake up, check the weather, grab my Glock and my Berretta
Used to sleep on couches, now my couch Moroccan leather
Got stress that they can’t measure, still, I’m shining through the pressure
“Who do you think you are? I am,” it’s Pete Young, Wetto Weber
F*ck they know ’bout legacy?
Even when I rot, I’ll be providing for my family
Just pray I have a kid to bury me
Once you make it outta hell, everything feel heavenly