Hrithik Roshan Shares Intimate Father-Son Moments, Internet Can’t Get Enough

Hrithik Roshan recently gave his fans a glimpse into his personal life in the form of a photo dump that includes his two sons from his previous relationship, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. This string of pictures posted by Hrithik Roshan was posted in Instagram on Monday and gave a glimpse into a day spent in a reflective state by Roshan.

The carousel introduced Hrithik jogging in a lush green meadow wearing casual clothes such as a T-shirt, trousers, and a cap, exuding serenity and concentration. The next snap featured the actor relaxing in his swimming pool area with his shirt off and completely engrossed in a book, establishing the mood for a meditative and rejuvenating day. A different frame showcased his fitness regimen, as Hrithik pushed himself in a rigorous workout session, reiterating his consistent imprint of prioritizing health and concentration.

Some of the snap shots centered on his sons, Hrehaan, and Hridhaan, who seemed to be enjoying their swimming session thoroughly. The snap shots showed the ease and bonding session that the father and sons seemed to share, giving the public a much-needed glimpse into the real life of the star Hrithik as the father of the two sons in the way he takes care of them and spends quality time with them. One pic showed him chatting with his eldest son, Hrehaan, outdoors, seemingly very deeply into what he was saying.

The final images were of the book which obviously has inspired the actor – Flow, written by leading psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. Hrithik himself has given out his views along with these pictures, which read, “Re-reading the pages I highlighted 25 years back. I feel everything is falling into place in my head now. What fun! Finding flow states. That’s all! Thank you, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, for this one. #FLOW.”

The post comes just weeks after Hrithik was seen with his sons going all out to dance at the wedding celebrations for Hrithik’s cousin, Eshaan Roshan, who took place in Mumbai. A video from the same occasion had gone viral, where Hrithik and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were seen dancing to Sukhbir’s super hit song Ishq Tera Tadpave. They were accompanied by Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and Hrithik’s girl, Saba Azad.

Hrehan and Hridhan are the sons of Hrithik from ex-partner Sussane Khan. Despite the pair divorcing in 2014, they remain on good terms and are still joint custodians. Hrithik revealed that he is dating the beautiful Saba Azad at a bash marking Karan Johar’s 50th birthday. Professionally, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani