Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Birthday With Akshay Kumar’s Sweet And Sassy Post

Actor Akshay Kumar never misses a chance to mix humour with heartfelt emotion, and his latest Instagram post for wife Twinkle Khanna’s 52nd birthday is proof. On Monday evening, Akshay shared a quirky photograph of the two that instantly caught fans’ attention, paired with a witty caption that perfectly reflected their much-loved sense of humour.

The photo shows Twinkle Khanna pulling off what appears to be a playful stunt. With a serious, almost stern expression on her face, she is seen aiming her leg at Akshay, while the actor laughs uncontrollably and holds onto her foot. The contrast in their expressions adds to the comic charm of the moment. Both Akshay and Twinkle are dressed in black outfits, twinning effortlessly, though Twinkle layered her look with a beige sweater, adding a casual yet stylish touch.

Sharing the image, Akshay teased his wife in a way only he could. His caption read, “Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick. Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you,” followed by heart and cake emojis. The reference to Twinkle’s popular nickname, “Mrs Funnybones,” made the post even more personal and endearing.

As expected, the post quickly drew reactions from fans and fellow Instagram users, who couldn’t get enough of the couple’s playful chemistry. One fan commented, “Hahahaha, this is too funny! Twinkle and Akshay’s expressions are poles apart.” Another wrote, “Their sense of humour is pure gold.” Several users also expressed their wish to see the duo share screen space again, with one comment reading, “A movie starring both of them in action roles will be iconic.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have long been admired as one of Bollywood’s most grounded and relatable celebrity couples. The two tied the knot in January 2001 and have been going strong for over two decades. They are parents to two children—son Aarav and daughter Nitara—and have often spoken about prioritising family life despite their demanding professional commitments.

Twinkle Khanna, who began her career as an actor, later transitioned into writing and established herself as a successful author and columnist. She released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015, which received widespread appreciation for its candid, humorous take on life, marriage, and society. She went on to author The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise, further cementing her reputation as a sharp, witty voice in Indian literature.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has a packed slate of films lined up. Fans will next see him in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal and marks yet another collaboration between Akshay and the veteran filmmaker. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role in the film.

In addition to this, Akshay has Welcome to the Jungle and the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline, both of which have generated considerable buzz among fans. His collaboration streak with Priyadarshan continues with Haiwaan, a film that also stars Saif Ali Khan. Produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, the project is jointly backed by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Actress Sayami Kher will also play a key role in the film, which is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

With his humorous birthday post, Akshay once again reminded fans why his relationship with Twinkle Khanna stands out—rooted in laughter, respect, and an easy camaraderie that continues to charm audiences both on and off screen.