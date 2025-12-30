Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Film Faces Tough Competition From Dhurandhar

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been struggling to find momentum at the Indian box office. Despite opening during the lucrative Christmas holiday window, the romantic drama witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday, raising concerns about its overall theatrical run.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately ₹1.75 crore nett in India on Day 5, marking its lowest single-day collection so far. This sharp fall came after a modest weekend performance, suggesting that word-of-mouth has not been strong enough to sustain weekday footfalls. With this, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at around ₹25.25 crore nett.

The film opened on December 25 with a Day 1 collection of ₹7.75 crore, benefiting from the holiday advantage and curiosity surrounding Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s reunion. However, collections dropped to ₹5.25 crore on Day 2. Day 3 showed a marginal improvement with earnings of ₹5.5 crore, followed by ₹5 crore on Day 4 (Sunday). The steep decline on Monday indicates that the film failed to convert initial interest into sustained audience engagement.

Occupancy figures further highlight the film’s underwhelming performance. On Monday, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of just 11.54%, reflecting low turnout across most shows and regions. Multiplexes, in particular, saw sparse attendance during morning and afternoon shows, with only slight improvement in the evening.

Despite the film’s performance, Kartik Aaryan has spoken positively about his experience working on the project. In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, the actor expressed gratitude for being part of the film and praised the creative vision behind it. He said that writer Karan Shrikant Sharma crafted the story and character with depth, while director Sameer Vidwans translated that vision effectively on screen.

Kartik also highlighted that romance is a challenging genre and believes that only a few filmmakers can convey meaningful messages without becoming preachy. According to him, Sameer Vidwans belongs to that rare category of directors who attempt to balance entertainment with emotional substance.

The film marks the second on-screen collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday after their 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. While their earlier pairing was commercially successful, the same magic has not translated to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Audience response suggests that the chemistry, storyline, and emotional payoff did not meet expectations this time around.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal supporting roles. Their performances have been appreciated by a section of viewers and critics alike, with many noting that the senior actors lend sincerity and emotional grounding to the narrative. However, even their presence has not been enough to elevate the film overall.

Produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was expected to perform better given the studio’s strong track record with romantic dramas. With competition from other releases and diminishing collections during weekdays, the film now faces an uphill task to recover its costs.

As it enters its second week, all eyes will be on whether the film can stabilize its earnings or if it will continue to struggle at the box office.