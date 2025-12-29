Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan Celebrate Christmas Together — Fans Call It Magical!

This Christmas, the tradition of holding a Christmas dinner every year in Mumbai, arranged by Sussanne Khan, turned out to be a thoroughly heartwarming occasion filled with the essence of love, family, and coming together. It was a cozy get-together of near and dear ones, and the family setup was really modern and relatable, and of course, liked by fans.

Organized at Sussanne’s luxurious Mumbai home, the evening witnessed the presence of the ex-lovers-Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan, with such warmth & ease. Hrithik also spotted at the celebration with his girl, actor & singer, Saba Azad, together with his sons, Hrehaan & Hridaan Roshan, adding the touch of family to the special moment on this festival night. The invite also included Sussanne’s distant relatives like brothers, cousins, & near ones to complete the group.

The house sparkled with fairy lights, party décor, and a dazzlingly lit Christmas tree. People were taking merry pictures, laughing, and enjoying the warm festive spirit of Christmas. Some candid shots taken from the evening captured natural smiles and camaraderie, which revealed how close everyone was to each other.

The most poignant part of the celebration is when Sussanne took the occasion to pay homage to her mother, the late Zarine Katrak. The star shared an endearing photo of her mother as part of Christmas tree decoration and posted a very emotional message on Instagram. Sussanne wrote, “This is ‘Zmiss’ for us this Xmas… Mummsy our Angel mum.you are in our hearts every second and we will celebrate your soul and your spirit in us. love you miss you insanely.” The fans felt the intensity of the post and lauded her for being so courageous and emotional.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their entry, looking very fashionable and casual. Saba was seen sharing happy snaps with Sussanne’s sister, jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali, and Hrithik could be seen grinning with Sussanne’s brother Zayed Khan and cousin Fardeen Khan in certain photos. There was a very striking photo of Hrithik with Zayed and Fardeen, and one where Sussanne was seen with her sisters Farah and Simone Khan, standing before a lit Christmas tree.

Hrithik was also spotted posing with Farah and Simone, looking dashing in his white shirt, grey trousers, and black and white checked blazer. Later, Hrithik and Saba posted on their Instagram handle to share joyful messages with their fans with the following caption: “Merry Christmas ya’ll!!” They tagged costume designer Divyak D’Souza for dressing the duo, as well as costume and look designer Manasi Sawant for the looks of the duo. Their flaunted looks and celebrations brought praise from the audience, who described the event as “magical,” “mature,” and “beautiful.”