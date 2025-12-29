Timothee Chalamet Turns 30 With Emotional Throwbacks, Shaved-Head Photos Shock Fans

Timothée Chalamet finally turned the corner into his 30s and rang in the decade with a celebration as quirky and personal as the actor himself. Instead of posting a glamorous celebration for the special day, the young actor decided to honor his birthday on Saturday, December 27, with a series of throwback pictures on Instagram, offering followers a look back into his childhood and early life.

The photo showcased some vintage pictures of a young Chalamet playing soccer and ping pong, along with a touching picture of him standing side by side with his father, Marc Chalamet. The set of pictures showcased the other side of this actor, reminding everyone of how far he has been since he began his career in Hollywood. Two pictures of Chalamet shaving his head and taking a swim appeared as part of this series, blending in seamlessly into the set, while striking a contrast that did not need any caption.

Chalamet’s caption was a playful take on the trending internet language, the actor writing, “THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim.” The use of the term “unc” is a shortened form of “uncle” and is a common online abbreviation used amongst users for the effect of appearing older, a playful connotation Chalamet was evidently caught up in.

The celebrations did not end there. Chalamet also got a surprise birthday message from singer Susan Boyle. Boyle is famously known from her debut performance on the Britain’s Got Talent TV program. The surprise message comes after Chalamet presented a gift of a jacket that depicts his latest movie, Marty Supreme. Chalamet has reportedly been sending the same jacket to several prominent personalities while marketing his project. They include Tom Brady, pop star Justin Bieber, and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

In a video, Boyle sang “Happy Birthday” and wished Chalamet “Happy Birthday” as he turned a new decade of life, and later, he posted this video of himself singing “Happy Birthday” to Timothée on Instagram Stories, and he responded enthusiastically, “THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!”

Chalamet turns the big “3-0” on what has proved to be an unprecedented year in his career so far. In 2025, he won immense praise for playing the role of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” The acting role won him significant awards at the Oscars, BAFTAs, Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards. He clinched the award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards after winning at the previously mentioned awards functions.

During his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards earlier this year, Chalamet opened up about ambition and long-term plans: “I know people don’t normally speak this way, but I want to be one of the greats. I want to be inspired by the greats.” Chalamet, now in his 30s, is reportedly achieving personal milestones alongside his success in the industry. He is recently out with his new film, Marty Supreme, which is currently on display at the nearest local theatre.