Harry Styles Drops Surprise 8-Minute Video After 3 Years — Is HS4 Finally Coming?

Harry Styles has made an unexpected return, releasing a lengthy and emotional music video for an unreleased song and instantly reigniting speculation about the next phase of his music career. The surprise drop marks his first new material in over three years and has fans convinced that a fourth solo album — widely referred to as HS4 — and fresh tour plans could soon follow.

On December 28, an eight-and-a-half-minute video for Forever, Forever quietly appeared on Styles’ official YouTube channel, without any prior announcement or promotion. The ballad had previously only been heard by fans attending the final show of his Love On Tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, 2023. Until now, the track had never received an official release, making the drop all the more significant.

The video opens not with Styles, but with footage of fans gathering outside the Italian stadium ahead of the tour’s closing night. The camera captures moments of anticipation, emotion, and connection — fans braiding each other’s hair, hugging, and reflecting on what the tour and Styles’ music have meant to them. One fan admits, “There’s some sadness because it is the last show, then he will disappear,” while another adds, “We won’t see him dancing on stages anymore.”

As the video progresses, Styles appears on stage, speaking to the crowd in Italian before sitting at the piano. Introducing the song, he tells fans, “I wrote this for you.” The performance of Forever, Forever is intercut with shots of visibly emotional audience members, reinforcing the deep bond between the artist and his fans. The video closes with the words “WE BELONG TOGETHER” displayed on screen — a phrase that has since set the internet buzzing.

Fans have been quick to interpret the message as a possible clue about Styles’ next album or its overarching theme. While some believe it’s a teaser for HS4, others see it as a heartfelt farewell to the Love On Tour era. “This feels more like a thank you than a tease,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “The way the message bookends the tour makes it feel complete.”

Speculation has also extended to future touring plans. Australian radio host Brendan “Fev” Fevola claimed insider knowledge, stating that Styles is “100 per cent coming to Australia,” with plans to tour in 2026 following the release of his next album.

Despite the overwhelming buzz, Styles has remained characteristically silent, choosing not to promote the video on his social media accounts. Still, fans remain convinced that this quiet, emotional release signals the beginning of a brand-new era for the global pop star.