Salman Khan’s Emotional Thank You to Fans: ‘Means a Lot’

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on the 27th of December with a grand bash at his farm house in Panvel with family, intimate friends, as well as a number of celebrities from the movie industry. However, it was a first deviation from the usual celebrations with the superstar not throwing his trademark birthday wave from the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. This was due to increased levels of security threats against his life.

Every year, hundreds of fans throng the walls of Galaxy Apartments, hoping to have a glimpse of the much-loved “Bhaijaan” wishing them on his special day. This year, fans did gather in huge numbers, but Salman decided to call the shots and keep his birthday low-key without making an appearance. Though the fans were disappointed, Salman eventually shared his heartfelt thanks on his Instagram account.

Salman tweeted a casual photograph from his farm house, in which he was looking very fashionable with a grey t-shirt and a checkered hat. Along with this photograph, he also posted a heartfelt message, which was: “Thank u for all your love n good wishes, means a lot. God bless u all wit health n happiness.”

Fans filled the comment section with love and emotions. Though many fans showed unconditional love with comments like “Love you Bhaijaan,” others also expressed their sadness. One of the fans said, “Bhai, fans ke baare mein bhi sochio, birthday ke liye aapki ek jhalak ke liye bahut dur dur se aate hain.”

The birthday party itself was a galaxy of stars. Salman’s parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were accompanied. Sister Arpita Khan Sharma was there with husband Aayush Sharma and their two kids, Ahil, and Ayat. Arbaaz Khan was caught with wife Shazahn Padamsee and their brand-new addition, Sipaara. Other relatives were Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan, and the elder son of Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan.

Some industry buddies also joined the party. Randeep Hooda came with his pregnant wife, Lin Laishram. Another celebrity who came with their children is Genelia Deshmukh along with her sons, Riaan, and Ryahl. Celebrities like Mahesh Manjrekar, producer Ramesh Taurani, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Sakshi Dhoni along with her husband MS Dhoni, and Nikhil Dwivedi were seen attending the party. As far as his professional life is concerned, Salman Khan is currently shooting for the film “Battle of Galwan,” which is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman Khan is set to star in “India’s Most Fearless 3,” which is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies. His character in the movie is that of a rough and tough soldier, and it is expected that this is going to be his most action-packed yet toughest role yet. The movie is set to release in the Eid weekend of 2026.