From Tree Shade to Stardom: Actor’s Journey from Poverty to Success Will Leave You Speechless

Not every star is born famous some emerge from the lowest ebb. In this installment of Meet The Actor, we are putting the limelight on Pankaj Tripathi, a popular name in Bollywood whose own journey from a tiny village in Bihar to the big screen is nothing less than remarkable.

A Humble Beginning in Belsand

He was born in Bihar’s Belsand village to a farmer-priest father. Pankaj Tripathi spent his childhood under severe financial constraints. His family couldn’t even own a tractor, but now he feels it was a blessing it pushed him towards studies and, finally, towards acting. He studied under a tree until class five, and there was no television at home.

Tripathi developed his passion for performance at an early age, taking part in local plays during Chhath Pooja as a child of 12. He would sometimes bike for hours to see theatre in Patna and soon started performing on stage himself.

Struggles, Rejections, and Perseverance

During the pursuit of Hindi literature, Pankaj worked at night in the kitchen of a hotel, studied during the day, and performed in the evenings. His political activism in college even resulted in a week-long incarceration during a student protest.

Set on studying at the National School of Drama (NSD), he was thrice rejected before making it to the top 20 selected students in the country. On graduation, he had only ₹46,000 in his bank account, which soon melted down to ₹10.

His wife undertook small roles in films to feed them in their leanest times, while Pankaj waited patiently for his turn to shine.

The Turning Point and Stardom

His impactful performance as Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) turned everything around. Ever since, he has become one of Bollywood’s most bankable and reputed actors.

Now, Pankaj Tripathi has a sea-view bungalow in Mumbai, gets to ride luxury cars, and will be seen next in the movie Metro…In Dino. His tale continues to be a humbling reminder that talent, determination, and humility can overcome all.