The Actress with Boundaries! Refused On-Screen Kiss and Forced the Makers to Get Creative

The actress who rose to fame with a popular Prime Video series recently opened up about a pivotal decision she made during filming. She revealed that she turned down a kissing scene with her co-star, which ultimately changed a key moment in the show. The makers had to rewrite the scene to accommodate her comfort level, showcasing her commitment to her craft and her personal boundaries. This decision not only highlighted her professionalism but also sparked a conversation about the importance of consent and boundaries in the entertainment industry.

Saanvika, who’s most famous for playing Rinki in the popular Prime Video series Panchayat, has now spilled the beans on how she rejected a kissing scene with co-star Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv Ji), leading the makers to significantly alter the script. Talking to Just Too Filmy, the actress openly shared the incident and the reason behind it.

As told by Saanvika, show director Akshat Vijaywargiya had reached out to her concerning a specific scene where her character, Rinki, would kiss Sachiv Ji, Jitendra Kumar’s character. Even though the scene had been originally written as a turning point in their blossoming romance, Saanvika was not quite comfortable with it.

She deliberated for two days over it but eventually rejected the scene on grounds of personal unease and the family-friendly nature of the show. “Panchayat has consistently appealed to every age group and is usually viewed with family. I didn’t think a kissing scene was needed, and I wasn’t personally comfortable with it,” she clarified.

In accordance with her decision, the script was rewritten by the creative team and instead they developed the now-iconic water tank scene where the romance of Rinki and Sachiv Ji progresses in subtle and exquisite ways. The scene became an instant fan favorite, with the audience delighting in its emotional resonance and subtle storytelling.

Even with the lack of the intended kiss, the romance between Sachiv Ji and Rinki continued to be one of Season 4’s highlights. Their romance, which started in Season 1, was finally put through the emotional test of a confession by Sachiv Ji in the current season—solidifying their relationship further and capturing hearts all around.