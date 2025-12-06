Pankaj Tripathi Channels Kaleen Bhaiya And It’s A Winner

Pankaj Tripathi, who recently ventured into production with his debut project Perfect Family: Therapy ka Safar, has been in the spotlight following the series’ positive reception. The actor, known for his understated screen presence and consistent performances across genres, made a notable appearance at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards 2025, held on December 3 and 4. His presence at the event drew additional attention as he arrived dressed in a look reminiscent of his widely recognised character “Kaleen Bhaiya” from the Prime Video series Mirzapur.

A video shared on Instagram captured Tripathi’s entrance at the award ceremony, where he was greeted warmly by organisers and attendees. The actor was seen in a long, light-brown kurta paired with matching pajama trousers, complemented by a beige shawl draped over his left shoulder. He accessorised minimally with a thin bracelet, and his short, well-trimmed beard, mustache, and dark hair completed a look closely associated with his portrayal of Akhandanand Tripathi, the influential gangster-businessman in Mirzapur. His subtle smile while posing for photographers further drew comparisons to the character, who has become one of the most recognised roles in his career.

During his arrival, Tripathi was also seen interacting with fellow actor Pratik Gandhi, exchanging a handshake at the entrance. He acknowledged the presence of photographers by folding his hands in greeting, a gesture consistent with his reputation for politeness and approachability. The video also showed him briefly meeting a fan, reinforcing the perception of his down-to-earth demeanour despite his growing prominence in the industry.

The Instagram post sharing the video noted the sustained popularity of Kaleen Bhaiya, emphasising that fans continue to appreciate the character’s dialogue delivery and distinct personality. Comments from social media users reflected admiration both for Tripathi’s performance in Mirzapur and for his off-screen conduct at the event.

The Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards 2025 celebrated contributions across film and digital entertainment, with a particular focus on the expanding OTT sector. Several well-known actors and creators were recognised for their work across the past year. Vicky Kaushal received the Actor of the Year (Popular) award for his role in Chhaava, while Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with the Mega Performance of the Year Award. Actor and choreographer Raghav Juyal was named the Breakthrough Performance of the Year (Male), marking a significant milestone in his acting journey. Aryan Khan received his first major recognition as a director, taking home the Best Director award for his OTT series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*.

Multiple projects—including The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, Delhi Crime Season 3 and Black Warrant—earned appreciation for their performances, writing and overall impact. The awards highlighted the continued diversification of India’s entertainment landscape, reflecting the growing importance of digital platforms and the shift in audience preferences.

At 49, Tripathi remains among the most respected performers in contemporary Indian cinema and streaming content. Over the years, he has built a varied portfolio through films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Stree and the series Sacred Games, all of which contributed to his reputation as a dependable and versatile actor. His performance in Mirzapur continues to be regarded as one of his career-defining roles.

In his recent film work, Tripathi appeared in Metro… in Dino, playing the character Monty. The role connects to an earlier portrayal by the late Irrfan Khan in the previous installment of the anthology series. Tripathi’s involvement in the film has been noted as part of a broader trend of contemporary actors contributing to sequels and reinterpretations of established narratives.

Apart from acting and production, Tripathi is currently working on a feature film titled Parivarik Manoranjan. The project, directed by Varun V. Sharma, features Aditi Rao Hydari alongside him in a key role. Set in Lucknow, the film is described as a family-centric narrative enriched with elements of humour, interpersonal relationships and cultural backdrop. The storyline is expected to revolve around everyday family experiences, depicting both the warmth and the complexities of domestic life.

With Perfect Family: Therapy ka Safar garnering positive attention and new projects underway, Tripathi continues to maintain a steady presence across different segments of the entertainment industry. His appearance at the awards ceremony, especially in an attire reminiscent of one of his most well-known characters, has contributed to renewed discussions about his influence and longstanding connection with audiences.