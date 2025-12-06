Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Turn Heads With Festive Glam in Matching Looks at Swadesh event

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor set aglow the holiday mood as they made a charming entrance together, turning a simple outing into a festive fashion moment. Sisters Kapoor, who are known for their effortless style and warm camaraderie, stepped out in coordinated brown ensembles, striking just the right balance between chic sophistication and seasonal cheer.

The two arrived, carrying cute red embroidered Christmas stockings, adding the playful touch to their otherwise elegant looks. The stockings instantly became the highlight accessory of the evening, showcasing their love for the festivities and flair for turning even the simplest detail into a statement.

Janhvi looked radiant, as always, in a rich brown ensemble that complemented her skin tone perfectly and reflected understated, polished glamour. Her makeup was soft and warm, in harmony with the holiday aesthetic, and her hair cascaded in soft waves, framing her face beautifully.

Khushi, on her part, opted for a young, trendy brown that complemented her sister’s perfectly without overpowering it. Sleek styling and minimal accessories proved that, at times, all one needs to shine is a well-thought-out palette. Together, they posed with ease in front of the cameras; Janhvi, poised elegance, and Khushi, fresh energy.

With their Christmas stockings held high for the shutterbugs, both sisters gave radiant smiles, which created picture-perfect images that stole the headlines in the blink of an eye. Their festive spirit and styling in sync were reminiscent of why the sister duo remains dear everywhere.

Be it their red-carpet appearances, airport looks, or casual outings, Janhvi and Khushi never cease to stun fans with their sisterly bond and fashion chemistry. This latest appearance was just one more assurance of their growing influence as the most stylish sibling pair in Bollywood.