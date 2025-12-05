Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Stun at Swadesh Event—Internet Goes Wild!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lit up Mumbai on Friday as they stepped out together for a special visit to the Swadesh store, an event celebrating India’s rich artistry, festive spirit, and enduring craftsmanship. The power couple, known for their effortless charm and sartorial elegance, held hands as they arrived, delighting fans and photographers who eagerly captured their warm moments together.

Ranveer opted for a classic cream sherwani paired with white trousers, exuding understated sophistication. Deepika, meanwhile, turned heads in a breathtaking Patan Patola double ikat silk saree—an ensemble rooted deeply in Indian textile heritage. She later shared a closer glimpse of her look on Instagram, describing it as a “handwoven navratan patan patola by artisan Bhawar Singh, reimagined through Anamika Khanna’s mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border—an ode to Swadesh, and a love letter to the artisans who hold our heritage in their hands.”

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, has been embracing parenthood with immense joy. This Diwali, they introduced Dua’s face to the world for the first time, sharing a heartfelt message about her name: “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.”

On the professional front, Ranveer’s latest release Dhurandhar opened strongly at the box office, already crossing ₹27 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again, is gearing up for her next major project, King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

With their graceful presence, professional successes, and shared love for Indian craftsmanship, Ranveer and Deepika continue to command attention—both on and off the screen.