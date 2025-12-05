Deepika Padukone’s One-Line Review of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Sends Fans Rushing to Theatres

Deepika Padukone is beaming with pride as Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar gains impressive momentum at the box office. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share her glowing review of the action thriller, calling it “worth every minute” of its 3-hour-36-minute runtime. Urging fans to watch it on the big screen, she added, “So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh,” accompanied by a kiss emoji. She also extended her congratulations to the cast and crew for bringing the ambitious project to life.

Although Dhurandhar began with a relatively modest start—posting just under 16% morning occupancy across 5,000 screens—positive audience response quickly turned things around. Afternoon shows jumped to over 28%, and by early evening, the film had collected ₹17.44 crore net. With growing footfalls and strong word of mouth, trade analysts believe the film could surpass the ₹20 crore mark by day’s end, outperforming initial expectations.

The film revolves around Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who leads a covert operation to dismantle a major terror network in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh stars as a 20-year-old Punjabi inmate recruited to infiltrate Karachi’s dangerous underworld. Shot across locations like Thailand, Ladakh, Punjab, and Mumbai between July 2024 and October 2025, the thriller stands out with its 214-minute runtime—making it one of India’s longest mainstream theatrical releases.

Deepika Padukone Instagram Story

The CBFC awarded the film an ‘A’ certificate, citing its graphic depiction of real-life terror events including the IC-814 Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and Operation Lyari. Box office predictions currently range between ₹18–20 crore nett for opening day, with conservative estimates still holding at ₹15 crore. Advance bookings reportedly crossed ₹9 crore.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have already announced Dhurandhar 2, set for release on March 19, 2026, locking in a high-profile box office face-off with Yash’s Toxic.