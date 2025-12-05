The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin Brings a Darker Arthurian Legend to TV

A new chapter of Arthurian mythology is on the way, and it isn’t the glossy, medieval fairy tale most of us grew up with. The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin, based on Stephen R. Lawhead’s award winning novels, is taking the legend back to its rough and ancient roots. This version steps into a Britain still recovering from Roman occupation, a land caught between rising Christianity, old magic and the violent darkness creeping across its borders.

Instead of knights in polished armor and courtly romance, this story unfolds in a world that is raw, spiritual and dangerous. Barbarian invaders are closing in, belief systems are colliding and the people who will eventually shape the legend of King Arthur are still struggling to survive the chaos around them. At the center of it all stands Merlin, not as the elderly wizard we know but as a figure shaped by conflict, destiny and a world desperate for hope.

The cast is stacked with rising talent including Tom Sharp, Rose Reid, James Arden, Finney Cassidy, Myles Clohessy and Brett Cooper, along with an ensemble of performers stepping into the gritty vision Lawhead created. The series is directed by Jeremy Boreing, Jesse V. Johnson and Ryan Whitaker, with a production team led by Travis Mills, Jonathan Hay, Amanda Presmyk and Stephen Lawhead himself.

From the first look, the show seems committed to the atmosphere of the novels. Earthy, intense and spiritual, where myth feels rooted in survival rather than fantasy. Early descriptions suggest a blend of action, faith, prophecy and old world mysticism, all unfolding in a landscape that is fighting to define itself long before Camelot ever exists.

For fans of Arthurian stories, this series promises a very different energy. It feels less like a retelling and more like a rediscovery, peeling back the polished legend to reveal a world battling for light in the middle of overwhelming darkness. With its massive ensemble cast and ambitious world building, the show is shaping up to be one of the most interesting fantasy releases of 2026.

The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin premieres January 22, 2026 on DailyWire+. And before anyone asks, no, we haven’t seen the series yet. This is simply what the creators have revealed so far.