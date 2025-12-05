BABYMONSTER – ‘PSYCHO’ Song Lyrics

Song name – Psycho
Singer – Babymonster
Check out Psycho song lyrics by Babymonster
BABYMON (Hashtag)
Move, you don’t want no problems in that
Mood, you talk way too much
Ooh, an empty cart makes the loudest noise
Boo, (Hashtag) hoo (Hashtag)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I run like a cheetah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I soar like an eagle
Toward an unknown end
Let’s run toward that dream
Everybody give me room
No matter what they say, I’ma do
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
You don’t know about me
You don’t know about me
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Every rose has a thorn (We’re all psycho)
Everyone’s the same, you or me, na-na
Different kinds of psychos
We’re all a little insane, you or me, na-na
Just a bit different kind of psycho
Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho
Behind the smiling face, just a little psycho
Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho
We spin round and round like the world, we’re psycho
Why so serious?
Tick-tack-toe
Playing games, I’ma kick that door
Say my name like Ruk, Ruk, Ruk
Everybody wanna be it
Should’ve, would’ve, could’ve did it, won’t admit it, like
Oh, I wish you would, who misunderstood, you ain’t got a clue (Mm, mm)
Feeling like a villain, chilling, everything I’m thrilling, killing
Get in where you fit in, you a psycho too
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
You don’t know about me
You don’t know about me
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Every rose has a thorn (We’re all psycho)
Everyone’s the same, you or me, na-na
Different kinds of psychos
We’re all a little insane, you or me, na-na
Just a bit different kind of psycho
Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho
Behind the smiling face, just a little psycho
Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho
We spin round and round like the world, we’re psycho
Can you see it?
Reflected in the river
Two moons, you and I
As if tonight were our last night
Let’s go crazy
This is for everybody, you’re not just anybody
Shout out and tell somebody, we are the psychos
This is for everybody, you’re not just anybody
Shout out and tell somebody, we are the psychos
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Psy-psy-psy-psycho)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Psy-psy-psy-psycho)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Psy-psy-psy-psycho)
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, we are the psychos