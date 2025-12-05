BABYMONSTER – ‘PSYCHO’ Song Lyrics

Song name – Psycho

Singer – Babymonster

Check out Psycho song lyrics by Babymonster

BABYMON (Hashtag)

Move, you don’t want no problems in that

Mood, you talk way too much

Ooh, an empty cart makes the loudest noise

Boo, (Hashtag) hoo (Hashtag)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I run like a cheetah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I soar like an eagle

Toward an unknown end

Let’s run toward that dream

Everybody give me room

No matter what they say, I’ma do

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

You don’t know about me

You don’t know about me

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Every rose has a thorn (We’re all psycho)

Everyone’s the same, you or me, na-na

Different kinds of psychos

We’re all a little insane, you or me, na-na

Just a bit different kind of psycho

Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho

Behind the smiling face, just a little psycho

Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho

We spin round and round like the world, we’re psycho

Why so serious?

Tick-tack-toe

Playing games, I’ma kick that door

Say my name like Ruk, Ruk, Ruk

Everybody wanna be it

Should’ve, would’ve, could’ve did it, won’t admit it, like

Oh, I wish you would, who misunderstood, you ain’t got a clue (Mm, mm)

Feeling like a villain, chilling, everything I’m thrilling, killing

Get in where you fit in, you a psycho too

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

You don’t know about me

You don’t know about me

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Every rose has a thorn (We’re all psycho)

Everyone’s the same, you or me, na-na

Different kinds of psychos

We’re all a little insane, you or me, na-na

Just a bit different kind of psycho

Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho

Behind the smiling face, just a little psycho

Psy-psy-psycho, psy-psy-psy-psy-psycho

We spin round and round like the world, we’re psycho

Can you see it?

Reflected in the river

Two moons, you and I

As if tonight were our last night

Let’s go crazy

This is for everybody, you’re not just anybody

Shout out and tell somebody, we are the psychos

This is for everybody, you’re not just anybody

Shout out and tell somebody, we are the psychos

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Psy-psy-psy-psycho)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Psy-psy-psy-psycho)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Psy-psy-psy-psycho)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, we are the psychos