Miley Cyrus Says “This Is the Only Hannah” While Shutting Down Reboot Rumours

Miley Cyrus has finally spoken on the endless Hannah Montana reboot rumours and she isn’t leaving any room for interpretation. During a recent interview, when asked yet again about revisiting the Disney character that changed her life, Miley smiled and said, “This is the only Hannah.” And just like that, the internet’s long running hope for a reboot took a direct hit.

For years, fans have held onto the idea that Miley might eventually slip back into the blonde wig for a fresh spin on the show. After all, nostalgia reboots are practically Hollywood’s favourite hobby. But Miley’s relationship with Hannah Montana has always been complicated. She has openly talked about how the character was a defining part of her career, but also a role that blurred her sense of self at a young age. Playing two personas on screen while figuring out who she was offscreen came with pressures she has discussed many times since.

So when Miley says, “This is the only Hannah,” it isn’t dismissive. It’s honest. She doesn’t want a reboot to happen simply to satisfy the nostalgia cycle. Hannah Montana was a moment. A huge one. A cultural reset. But to Miley, it belongs to that era and that era only.

Her fans reacted exactly how you’d expect, with half the internet heartbroken and the other half defending her choice. Many pointed out that Miley has evolved far beyond her Disney beginnings and is finally in a place where her artistry reflects who she really is. Others joked that nothing hurts like being told your childhood is officially archived.

But if you read between the lines, Miley isn’t shutting down Hannah Montana out of resentment. She has said before that she still feels love for the character and gratitude for what the show gave her. She simply doesn’t want to recreate something that can’t be recreated. Some stories are perfect because they ended when they were supposed to.

And honestly, it makes sense. Miley Cyrus is in one of the strongest eras of her career, vocally and personally. Returning to Hannah would feel like rewinding a tape that has already played its most iconic scene.

For now, one thing is clear. There is only one Hannah Montana and she lives in the memories, the reruns and the soundtrack that still hits harder than most pop albums today.

No reboot. No revival. Just the original. And Miley is perfectly okay with that.