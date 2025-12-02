Miley Cyrus Flaunts Sparkly Diamond Ring with Maxx Morando at Avatar: Fire and Ash Premiere!

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando sent engagement speculation into overdrive when they made their highly-anticipated, rare red carpet appearance together at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles on December 1st. The 33-year-old songstress showed off a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, fueling rumors that she and longtime boyfriend Morando might have taken the next step in their romance. Of course, the rock had been previously seen during a recent birthday post on Instagram, further fueling rumors, though Miley herself has not confirmed anything publicly.

The couple was effortlessly stylish as they posed for photographers. Maxx Morando, 27, decided to go classic in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt while his hair was loosely styled for a relaxed yet elegant look. Miley, on the other hand, went full-on glam in a sparkling black gown that featured a heart-shaped neckline and a dramatic mermaid-style ruffle trail down the back of her skirt. She pulled her hair back into a chic, low-key style that allowed her to really show off her jewelry. The pop star accessorized with a diamond necklace, double hoop earrings, and multiple rings-including the eye-catching piece that sparked the engagement chatter.

Miley and Maxx have been linked since 2021, and over the course of the last few years, the couple has made quite a number of appearances together at a number of events and personal outings. They reportedly moved in together last year, taking their relationship to new heights. Neither has confirmed an engagement, but their PDA-filled red carpet moments and the rock on Miley’s finger have people hopeful they will take the next step in the future.

This red carpet outing represents one more chapter in the life of Miley-both on and off screen. Whether the rumors of her engagement are well-founded or not, the sizzling chemistry and the matching style in complementary, elevated looks have made this premiere memorable, hinting that they still are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.