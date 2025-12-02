Gaurav Khanna’s ‘Dustbin’ Remark Leaves Farrhana Bhatt Fuming in Bigg Boss 19

The latest promos of Bigg Boss 19 suggest that the finale week is set to be packed with drama, highlighting the rising tensions between housemates. One of the most prominent conflicts centers on Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt, whose disagreement over food and kitchen duties escalates quickly, drawing strong reactions from fellow contestants.

In the promo, Gaurav is seen visibly frustrated, exclaiming, “You have used all the eggs, I don’t know what to make.” Farrhana responds, urging him to prepare lunch, to which Gaurav snaps back, “Make it yourself, the kitchen is all yours.” Amaal Mallik tries to mediate, telling Gaurav, “She didn’t say anything wrong, brother,” but the dispute intensifies. Gaurav complains about changing instructions, saying, “You said make potatoes, I said it will be done. Now she’s saying make bhindi, where should I make it from, is this a hotel?” Farrhana retorts, “I said bhindi or anything, do you even listen to me? You’re a total fool,” to which Gaurav responds, “If I’m a fool, then make it yourself.” Pranit More steps in to calm both parties, but Gaurav continues with a sharp comment, “Kya dustbin ki tarah muh hai uska.”

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal observes from the garden, remarking, “GK’s true nature is coming out, the way he used to act so civilized.” In another clip, Tanya, Malti Chahar, and Farrhana discuss Gaurav’s overall journey. Farrhana acknowledges his character, saying, “You haven’t done much on this show, but as a person, you are good,” while Malti criticizes manipulative behavior. Tanya states firmly, “If I get a chance to work with GK, I won’t do it. He is fake.” She adds humorously, “His script hasn’t even ended; he got a 15-week script written. We’ll have to see who the writer is.”

Despite the conflicts, Gaurav seems unfazed, telling Pranit, “People here have such antics, it’s really fun.” Later, he vents his exhaustion, saying, “Thak gaya bhai in sabko sambhalte sambhalte, tel lene jaaye sab.” The promos indicate that the show’s finale will be a high-voltage mix of confrontations, strategy, and entertainment, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating the week ahead.