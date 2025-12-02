Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Urges Fans to Vote for Amaal Mallik: ‘He Deserves It

The race to the Bigg Boss 19 finale has intensified, with only six contestants remaining following the eviction of wildcard entrant Shehbaz Badesha. Known for his humour, easygoing nature, and strong camaraderie with fellow housemates, Shehbaz was sent home this week in a dramatic double elimination, leaving the house emotional.

Inside the BB19 house, Shehbaz had formed a particularly close bond with contestant Amaal Mallik. From pulling pranks to supporting each other through tough challenges, their friendship became one of the highlights of the season. Even after his eviction, Shehbaz continues to back Amaal, urging fans to vote for the music composer.

Soon after leaving the house, Shehbaz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Amaal. In a video, he appealed to fans, joking that although he couldn’t secure enough votes to stay, he hopes viewers will help make Amaal the winner. “This is my heartfelt vote appeal for my friend @amaal_mallik… I truly want him to win this show because through him, I see my own dreams coming alive. If you can help fulfill my dream by making him the winner… it would be the most beautiful thing you could do. Please give him all your love and votes. I want to see that trophy come home,” he wrote.

Another emotional clip featuring Amaal and moments from his time inside the house captured the contestant in tears, prompting Shehbaz to again request fan support. Alongside the video, he added, “Mera yaar meri jaan @amaal_mallik… please guys vote for my brother. He deserves the trophy.” Shehbaz’s own journey ended after receiving the fewest votes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Powerful Message on Respecting Women’s Choices!

The episode began with host Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh preparing contestants for a surprise eviction. While some housemates predicted Shehbaz’s exit, others suspected Malti Chahar. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set for December 7, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colors at 10:30 PM. The remaining six contestants vying for the trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.