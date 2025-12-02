Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Powerful Message on Respecting Women’s Choices!

Gaurav Khanna, the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19, recently became emotional while speaking about his wife, Akanksha Chamola, during a press conference held inside the BB house. The actor was questioned about a previous statement he made regarding Akanksha’s decision to not have children. He was asked whether bringing this up on the show was a calculated move aimed at gaining a “sympathy card.”

Gaurav immediately denied the allegation and clarified that he genuinely wanted kids when he got married. He emphasised that there are very few men who love their wives so deeply that they are willing to suppress their own desires for them. While speaking about his love for Akanksha, Gaurav grew emotional, expressing how important she is to him.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, a reporter is heard asking him, “Aapne pehle ye show mein zikr kiya hai ki aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye. Toh kahi na kahi humein as an audience dekhkar laga ki wo bohot calculative move tha sympathy card khelne ka.” Gaurav firmly refuted the claim and explained, “Sabse pehle toh main ye bolna chahta hu ki of course I love kids, aur maine jab shaadi ki thi toh main bilkul dil se chahta tha ki mere bachche ho. Toh aaj ke zamaane mein bade kam aise mard hain jo apni biwi se itna pyaar karte hain ki wo apni dil ki choice ko maar sakein.” He added that the question was very touchy for him and said, “I love my wife. Main har vo baat manunga jo meri biwi kahegi.”

Media round shuru! Sawal teekhe, jawaab mushkil, kaise karenge gharwaale iss situation to handle?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/Kigzk6yqzz — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) December 1, 2025

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Shehbaz Badesha’s Emotional Goodbye, Amaal Mallik’s Heartfelt Apology!

Another promo shows Farrhana asking Gaurav why he became emotional during the press interaction. Gaurav countered by asking why she reacted angrily when someone mentioned her father. When she told him she didn’t want anyone discussing him, Gaurav responded, “Exactly. I don’t want anyone to talk about my wife. I have come here, not my wife.”

Before entering Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav had spoken in an interview with Siddharth Kannan about Akanksha’s decision to not have kids, saying, “I want to respect that decision… Ma, ma hoti hai yaar.”