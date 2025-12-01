Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Shehbaz Badesha’s Emotional Goodbye, Amaal Mallik’s Heartfelt Apology!

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 just around the corner, reportedly on December 7, 2025, the excitement grows. Meanwhile, the reality show had a dramatic twist with a surprise double eviction that was beyond the imagination of the housemates.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted first on Saturday. Many contestants thought that this was going to be the last eviction before the finale. It came as a huge shock that Salman Khan then announced another eviction, with wildcard entrant Shehbaz Badesha being eliminated for getting the least number of votes. Special guest actor Ritesh Deshmukh, who will host Bigg Boss Marathi soon, joined in during this episode and witnessed Salman announce the results.

Salman took a moment to value Shehbaz’s journey on the show. He complimented his individuality and told him that from here on, he would be known for his own identity and not as Shehnaaz Gill’s brother or for being related to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Salman said Shehbaz had earned respect through his own efforts, ensuring he would shine independently outside the Bigg Boss house.

While he was leaving, Shehbaz thanked Salman and the show for giving him a chance to show his talent, saying it had been his dream to come to Bigg Boss for the last six years. His eviction left a noticeable emotional impact, especially on fellow contestant Amaal Mallik.

Thank you for being his constant…inside the house and even outside. You've made this journey for all of us!



Lots of love,

-Team Amaal Mallik#AmaalMallik #ShehbazBadesha #BiggBoss19 https://t.co/GrdBKZQNzi — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 1, 2025

Amaal, who was very close to Shehbaz, broke down after his announcement. He blamed himself for Shehbaz’s elimination and thought that he may have unknowingly outshone his friend. Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna consoled him and reminded him about Shehbaz’s strong journey. Later, the trio gave a tribute to Shehbaz by drinking the tea he had prepared and finishing the cookies he had left behind.

With the finale in sight, tensions and emotions at home reach an all-time high.