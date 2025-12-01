Shhyamali De’s Savage Post: “Desperate People” Amid Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of the popular Raj & DK duo is in the news over strong speculation that he has married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. None of them has confirmed the news, but a recent social media post by Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De has added fuel to the speculation.

Shhyamali took to Instagram to share a quote: “Desperate people do desperate things,” which was originally by Michael Brooks. Although she did not call out any names, fans quickly connected the dots to the recent buzz about Raj and Samantha.

Online reports indicate that Raj and Samantha may have married in a private ceremony on Monday, December 1, possibly held at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. However, despite all the chatter across Reddit and social media, there is complete silence from both Raj and Samantha.

These rumors are partly driven by the fact that the two have collaborated professionally very often. Samantha has been seen working with Raj & DK on hits like The Family Man 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The repeated on-screen partnerships between them have long sparked dating speculation; however, neither has publicly commented on it.

Shhyamali De Instagram Story

Speaking of her past relationships, Samantha previously married actor Naga Chaitanya, who is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Raj was also married earlier to Shhyamali De.

If Shhyamali’s cryptic post and growing reports are anything to go by, fans are waiting with bated breath for an announcement. True or mere speculation, a Raj Nidimoru-Samantha Ruth Prabhu union has certainly captured the public imagination and is trending across social media.