Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Red Saree and Raj Nidimoru’s Ivory Kurta Make for a Perfect Wedding Look

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared the first pictures from her wedding with director Raj Nidimoru. The couple reportedly tied the knot early Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

In the images shared on her social media, Samantha is seen wearing a red Banarasi saree, styled with heavy gold jewellery, her hair tied in a bun adorned with gajra. Raj Nidimoru is dressed in a Ivory kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. The photographs capture intimate moments between the couple, reflecting their affection and happiness.

This marks the second marriage for both Samantha and Raj. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, the son of actor Nagarjuna. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage. Naga Chaitanya has since married actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Rumours regarding Samantha and Raj’s relationship began circulating in 2024, as the two were frequently spotted together at various events and occasions. Over the past year, Samantha had also shared several pictures with Raj on her social media accounts, sparking speculation about their romance.

Following the wedding, Raj’s former wife, Sshyamali De, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories, writing, “Desperate people do desperate things.” Raj and Sshyamali had finalized their divorce in 2022.

Samantha’s wedding images highlight a blend of traditional charm and modern elegance, with the actress opting for hand-embroidered details in her saree and keeping her look graceful yet understated. The couple’s announcement of the nuptials through intimate photographs has captured attention, drawing widespread interest and admiration from fans and followers across social media.