Perfect Family Series Review: The world of middle class family in Pankaj Tripathi’s series

The first web series produced by Pankaj Tripathi as a producer, “Perfect Family” has been released directly on YouTube on November 27. Pankaj Tripathi’s series “Perfect Family” is the story of a middle-class family struggling in their lives. The series focuses on the issue of mental health and shows how small problems affect a person’s mind. The series stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia and Girija Oak.

Manoj Pahwa, who is the head of the family, runs a sweet shop, while Seema Pahwa, who plays his wife, is the house wife. His sons and daughters-in-law are Vishnu (Gulshan Devaiah) and Neeti (Girija Oak). Vishnu works in a corporate company and works hard for his promotion as he has to fulfill his wife’s wish to get a house.

India has a large number of middle-class families, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet. Sometimes these middle-class families seem happy to see from a distance, but the truth is something else. From building a house to raising children, fulfilling a wife’s wish to sacrificing her dreams for her husband and most importantly, fighting for her respect in society, all these things are common in a middle-class family. The series, titled Perfect Family, revolves around a family that spans three generations.

The story of Perfect Family begins with the Karkaria family where constant fights, tension and discord between the members of the house have kept the atmosphere heavy. Each member is struggling with their own personal struggles and their quarrels are having a bad effect on Dani, a little girl in the house. Dani’s behavior begins to change, and the whole family realizes that they must face their problems instead of running away, after which they begin to receive family therapy.

In the web series Perfect Family, all the actors have played their characters in the best way. While on the one hand, Manoj Pahwa has shown a strong presence in every scene with his natural expression and amazing timing, on the other hand, Seema Pahwa has beautifully brought out the emotional layers of the family through her sensitive and deep-rooted performance. Gulshan Devaiah played the character with utmost sincerity with his balanced performance. Neha Dhupia added impressive shades to her role with simplicity and strength and Girija Oak added warmth to the story with a spontaneous and heartwarming performance. The children too performed well.

Sachin Pathak has directed this series with a total of eight episodes in a very effective and straightforward way. The way the story of this series has been written, I think almost all the scenes have been presented in detail and beautifully.

One good thing about the series is that it shows three generations together, giving a glimpse into the thinking and lifestyle of different generations. The series also focuses on small issues in society, such as women not prioritising themselves, ignoring things like mental health, and the insistence on not living with parents.

However, some parts of the series seem a bit stretched, and the 8 episodes are a bit too time-taking. The speed would have been better if this story was made a little shorter with this theme.

I think Pankaj Tripathi has come up with the best family story that you can watch. This is a light-hearted realistic series, in which many will see the story of their own home. It depicts the struggle of three generations together.