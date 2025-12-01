Lee Junho’s Cashero Teaser Will Leave You Speechless

Fresh off the success of Typhoon Family, Lee Junho is all set to return to the screen with another exciting K-drama. The actor is gearing up to close the year on a high with Cashero, an action-packed superhero series co-starring Kim Hye Joon. Netflix has released the drama’s first teaser, confirming a December 26 premiere and giving fans a glimpse into its blend of fantasy, action, and romance.

The teaser introduces viewers to Kang Sang Ung, played by Lee Junho, an ordinary man who suddenly discovers a bizarre superpower. His strength increases based on the amount of money he physically carries. But the twist is equally shocking—every time he uses his enhanced power, the money he holds disappears, almost as if it has been consumed to fuel his abilities.

He demonstrates this unusual phenomenon in the teaser, saying, “The more money I have in my hand, the stronger I get.” Moments later, he worries aloud, “But if I use that power, the money just disappears… What should I do?” As he confides in his fiancée, Min Suk, portrayed by Kim Hye Joon, his biggest fear comes true: using his powers means going broke.

Things take an even more interesting turn with the introduction of Jonathan (Lee Chae Min) and Joanna (Kang Han Na), siblings who track down and hunt people with supernatural abilities. Once they learn of Kang Sang Ung’s powers, he becomes their next target, setting the stage for thrilling confrontations and comedic chaos.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Byun Ho In (Kim Byung Chul) and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi), who team up with Sang Ung. Together, they form a quirky ensemble of superheroes with unique and strange powers. The series marks Lee Chae Min’s first major role since his breakout performance in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty with YoonA.

Cashero will unfold across eight episodes and is set to stream exclusively on Netflix starting December 26.