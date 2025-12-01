David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, and Steve Harvey Join Forces with Kareena Kapoor Khan at Qatar GP

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan lit up the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix with her signature charm and effortless glamour. The star attended the high-energy Formula 1 event over the weekend, offering fans an intimate glimpse into her day through a stylish Instagram photo dump that quickly became the talk of the internet.

On Monday, Kareena posted a carousel captioned “Qatar F1 – 2025,” featuring a series of striking images from the Lusail International Circuit. She appeared in an elegant ensemble—a crisp white shirt paired with matching trousers and topped with a slate-blue blazer—exuding minimalistic yet powerful chic. The opening photos show her posing against the scenic racetrack backdrop, immediately capturing fans’ attention.

Kareena immersed herself in the F1 atmosphere, spending time on the pit lane, watching mechanics in action, and soaking in the thunderous roar of the engines. One playful polaroid-style image read, “Not music but the sound of ,” perfectly capturing her excitement. Another photo highlighted her entry band with the caption, “Keeping the band for Tim ,” a sweet personal touch appreciated by fans. She also shared a dramatic shot of a race car speeding by, captioned, “What a race! ”

The biggest highlight of her post came next: Kareena posing with global icons Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham, and Steve Harvey. The unexpected blend of personalities in one frame instantly set social media on fire. Fans flooded comment sections with disbelief and excitement, with one user writing, “Never thought I’d see Steve Harvey, Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham and Kareena Kapoor in the same frame.” Others praised her stunning, youthful glow, calling her a “minimalist chic queen.”

For those following the sport, Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

On the work front, Kareena is currently filming Meghna Gulzar’s crime-drama Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project explores themes of crime, punishment, and justice, with its release date yet to be announced.