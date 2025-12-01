Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives Getaway is Giving Us Major Vacation Goals

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are serving major vacation goals as they soak up the sun in the Maldives. The couple is living their dream on this island getaway, sharing bits of their tropical retreat on Instagram to make everybody crave getting on a flight right now. Rakul’s latest photo carousel, captioned “In the middle of pure joy,” perfectly captures the blissful vibe of their trip.

Rakul Preet Singh’s vacation style is an understated mix of glam and beachy charm. The actress shared many photos in which she relaxed by the shore in a vibrant yellow bandeau bikini paired with printed white bottoms, exuding effortless island elegance. That was followed by a chic co-ord set accessorised with heart-shaped earrings and oversized sunglasses as she added playful sophistication. Her foodie side, too, manages to shine as she savors a plate of sushi against a serene ocean backdrop.

Still, the pièce de résistance of the series is undoubtedly her adorable picture with Jackky. This picture of love, framed against the Maldives’ signature turquoise waters, captures them both in their happiest element. The couple is not alone in the vacation; joining them are good friends Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with their two daughters. Rakul’s long-time best friend, Pragya Jaiswal, too features in the photos. Gautam even shared an adorable moment of Jackky taking his five-year-old for a jet ski ride, adding to the wholesome vibe of the vacation.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is basking in the success of De De Pyaar De 2 as it continues its good stride at the box office. Rakul reprises her role as Ayesha alongside R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Haved Jaafri, and Meezan Jaffrey.

About working with Madhavan, who incidentally plays the role of Rakul’s father in the film, Rakul said that she has always been in awe of him. She revealed that it was interesting to work with him, and his acting skill raised the bar on her performance as well.

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 continues to remain the audience’s favorite