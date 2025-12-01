Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Evicted! Abhishek Bajaj’s Heartfelt Note Reveals Their Secret Bigg Boss Bond

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping the emotional moments going, and the eviction of Ashnoor Kaur has left fans and housemates emotional. Just a while after stepping out of the reality show’s house, Ashnoor met fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj, who has shared a heartfelt note that is winning hearts online.

Abhishek took to social media to express just how much Ashnoor’s presence meant to him during their time in the Bigg Boss house. He says in an emotional message that among a house packed with chaos and unpredictable dynamics, Ashnoor was a source of calm for him. He felt surrounded by “energy vampires,” though Ashnoor had slowly turned into his “energy charger,” someone who brought peace and warmth on days of adversity inside the house.

He reflected on her journey, praising her courage and dignity and grace. Abhishek wrote that she came into the Bigg Boss house “bravely”, then played every moment with integrity and left with nothing but love – from him, and from the audience. “Your exit felt personal,” he added, underlining the depth of their bond.

He concluded his emotional message with a poetic line:

“Jab jab Chand Taaro ka zikra hoga, humara bhi zikra hoga.”

Whenever the moon and stars are spoken of, we too will be remembered.

The reunion between Ashnoor and Abhishek has received warm responses on social media. While some fans are celebrating their friendship, others are appreciating the real bond they shared during the show.

According to many viewers, theirs was one of the most real and refreshing equations inside Bigg Boss 19, and Abhishek’s heartfelt words simply reinstated the fact. As Bigg Boss 19 is inching toward its finale, emotions are running high. Ashnoor’s exit has been one of the most emotional moments of the season, with Abhishek paying a moving tribute to their unbreakable friendship.