Ranveer Singh apologises for Mocking Sacred Daiva Rishab Shetty’s performance from Kantara Chapter 1

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has found himself at the centre of a new controversy after the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a formal complaint accusing him of “mocking” the sacred “Daiva” scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa. The complaint, submitted to the Panaji police station, states that Ranveer referred to the deity depicted as “Chavundi” or Daiva as a “female ghost” during a public interaction and then went on to imitate the character. The HJS claims this act was “derogatory” and amounted to hurting religious sentiments, urging authorities to take action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Shortly after the event, videos surfaced online showing Ranveer exaggerating expressions — crossed eyes, tongue out, and what viewers described as a “primordial scream.” The clip rapidly triggered outrage across social media, with many calling his gestures insensitive, culturally offensive, and completely tone-deaf. Interestingly, reports have suggested that Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty had purportedly warned Ranveer beforehand not to recreate the Daiva scene on stage due to possible backlash, but the actor reportedly performed it anyway. Rather, we all saw Rishab enjoying Singh’s mimicry.

Ranveer Singh Instagram Story

In light of the complaint, the HJS has demanded a public apology from Ranveer and urged event organisers — particularly those overseeing high-profile platforms like IFFI — to adopt a stricter code of conduct to prevent cultural and religious insensitivity in the future. Until recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor had not publicly responded, leaving many questioning: Will there be any apology coming from Ranveer after all?

Ranveer Singh apologises and shared his statement on Instagram story saying, “My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I have hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”