Deepika Padukone’s Flirty Comment for Ranveer Singh Will Leave You Blushing!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh—one of Bollywood’s most adored power couples—never miss a chance to delight their fans with their chemistry and unwavering support for each other. Whether it’s playful banter on social media or heartfelt public gestures, the two consistently set major couple goals. Their latest exchange on Instagram has once again left fans swooning.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a series of striking photos from his appearance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor looked impeccably stylish in a tailored black bandhgala paired with matching shoes and dark sunglasses. His polished and effortlessly suave look immediately caught Deepika’s attention. Unable to hold back her admiration, she dropped a flirty comment on the post, writing, “Oh Soo Edible!” along with a drooling-face emoji, sending fans into a frenzy over their adorable online PDA.

Just days earlier, Ranveer made headlines for another heartwarming moment during his performance at the sangeet ceremony of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A viral video from the event shows him speaking fondly about the city, which he described as a “lucky charm” for love stories.

He shared that his own romance with Deepika blossomed in Udaipur while they were shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela.

Ranveer reminisced about the beginning of their relationship, saying, “Udaipur is very special. During the long schedule of Ram-Leela here, our love story began. It has now been 13 years of togetherness, seven years of marriage, and one beautiful baby girl. So you see, Udaipur is very lucky for love stories.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. In September last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh.