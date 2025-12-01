Ranveer Singh’s Latest Video Sparks Controversy, Is He Trolling Kantara?

Ranveer Singh has found himself at the center of an online storm after a video from the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa went viral this week. The actor, known for his energetic persona and flamboyant presence at public events, unintentionally triggered controversy when he mimicked the Chaundi character from Rishab Shetty’s acclaimed film Kantara on stage.

In the clip, Ranveer is seen describing Guliga Daiva’s sister Chaundi as a “female ghost,” followed by an exaggerated performance of his signature “primordial scream.” The imitation included crossed eyes and his tongue out, mirroring the intense expression associated with the character. Rishab Shetty, who was in attendance, appeared amused by the act, even laughing as Ranveer joked, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy,” while pointing at Shetty.

However, despite Shetty’s light-hearted reaction, many fans and cultural observers were far less forgiving. Netizens quickly criticized the actor for what they perceived as disrespect toward a sacred figure rooted in the Bhuta Kola tradition, a centuries-old spiritual practice celebrated in coastal Karnataka. For many viewers, Chaundi is not merely a film character but a representation with deep cultural and religious significance.

Social media users expressed their disapproval across platforms. One comment read, “Ranveer’s reaction to the Kantara scene felt unnecessary and disrespectful.” Another called out the actor more harshly, writing, “Making fun of the GOD. You will see what happens with #Dhurander Mr. Ranveer Singh.” Others suggested that the actor’s off-stage antics often undermine his talent, with one user commenting, “Ranveer should start acting like an A-list actor, not chapri in public. He does good acting but these things make him look like a clown.”

The backlash reflects the emotional connection audiences have with Kantara, a film celebrated not just for its storytelling and performances but for its sensitive portrayal of regional folklore, spirituality, and ancestral traditions. Rishab Shetty’s films Kantara and its prequel Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 have played a vital role in bringing the Bhuta Kola ritual and its cultural significance to a global audience.

As discussions continue online, Ranveer Singh has not yet responded to the criticism. Whether the controversy will influence his upcoming promotional activities especially with his high-profile action film Dhurandhar set to release in December 2025 remains to be seen. For now, the incident stands as a reminder of how cultural representations, especially those linked to faith, require sensitivity even in moments of humor.