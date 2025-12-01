Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Divine Duo: Tere Ishk Mein Team Seeks Blessings in Pune!

The team behind the highly anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein made a surprise visit to Pune, thrilling fans with an unannounced appearance at a local theatre. What began as a simple stop quickly turned into an energetic celebration as audiences erupted into cheers and applause upon seeing the cast and crew. Engaging warmly with moviegoers, the team interacted with fans, posed for photos, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the immense appreciation the film has been receiving since its release. The lively atmosphere reflected the strong connection the film has already built with its audience.

Adding a spiritual touch to their Pune itinerary, the team also paid a visit to the revered Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. There, they offered prayers, seeking blessings for the film’s continued success and expressing thankfulness for the love pouring in from fans across the country. The visit beautifully blended celebration with devotion, marking a meaningful moment for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, Tere Ishk Mein continues to show impressive momentum at the box office. The film collected an impressive ₹16.57 crore on Day 2, bringing its total Hindi net box office earnings to ₹31.63 crore. The strong numbers highlight the growing popularity of the film and the enthusiastic response from audiences nationwide. With positive word of mouth and consistently rising collections, the film is emerging as a clear favourite among cinegoers.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film is currently enjoying a successful run in theatres near you.