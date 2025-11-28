Deepika Padukone Proves She’s the Fashion Icon of Bollywood In This Latest Video

Deepika Padukone proved once again why she is indeed a true fashion icon as she stepped out in Mumbai, donning an effortlessly chic and timeless ensemble. The actress, touted for pulling off understated yet effective style, was clicked by the paparazzi in a crisp white shirt and classic denim jeans. While Deepika skipped posing for the cameras, her brief appearance sent social media into overdrive. Within minutes, the video shared by Viral Bhayani went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emojis and praising her effortless elegance.

On the work front, Deepika has not announced her next project, but her entrepreneurial venture, skincare brand 82°E, continues to make headlines. Though the brand was highly anticipated by her fans when it was launched, its premium pricing often received mixed responses. A recent report suggests that the company is struggling on financial fronts. As per filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, 82°E, which operates under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Pvt. Ltd., with Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone as directors recorded substantial losses for the financial year 2024–25. According to reports, the brand suffered a loss of approximately ₹12.26 crore, forcing the team to get serious about expense management and long-term profitability.

Despite opting out of two huge projects, Spirit and Kalki 2, Deepika’s coming lineup is still impressive. She will star in King opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also a part of another much-anticipated project packed with Allu Arjun and director Atlee.

Meanwhile, actress Keerthy Suresh spoke about the hectic schedule the actors usually have. The actress shared her experience of working for Mahanati while she was simultaneously committed to five other films. She shared that most of the time, she used to work from 9 AM to 2 AM. Keerthy stressed on the 8-hour shift system, stating that her day starts at 5:30 AM and would end nearly at midnight, which left her little time to sleep.