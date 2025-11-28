Abhishek Bajaj Shares Exclusive BTS Glimpses with Farah Khan – You Won’t Believe What’s in Store

Bigg Boss 19 fame Abhishek Bajaj delighted fans after he shared exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from a recent shoot with filmmaker Farah Khan. The actor, who gained massive popularity through the reality show, joined Farah for what appears to be a segment or conversation for her upcoming vlog, sparking curiosity among viewers.

Abhishek took to Instagram to post photos and videos from the shoot. In the snapshots, the duo is seen seated on a cozy couch, engaging in a lively conversation. Abhishek looked dashing in a powder-blue button-down shirt paired with white light-wash denim and crisp white sneakers, giving off a fresh and stylish vibe. Farah Khan, known for her warm persona, opted for comfort in a black co-ord set featuring a short kurta and relaxed-fit pants.

One of the most viral clips from Abhishek’s post shows Farah humorously delivering his popular dialogue, “Badiya bande hood pe baki sab thood pe,” leaving fans thrilled about their collaboration. Abhishek captioned his post, “A conversation that elevates you – that’s @farahkhankunder Ma’am,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

The comments section was instantly flooded with excitement. Fans wrote, “Vlog is coming!!! Super excited,” while others said, “Can’t wait for the interview,” and “Farah Khan and our Robin Hood.” Some even predicted a future project together, writing, “Agli film Farah ma’am ke sath.”

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its grand finale, tensions inside the house continue to rise. Abhishek recently voiced his support for close friend Ashnoor Kaur after she accidentally hit Tanya Mittal with a ply during the Ticket to Finale task. Tanya’s fans demanded Ashnoor’s eviction, but Abhishek defended her, saying she was often pushed, grabbed, and even body-shamed by others.

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled for December 7, 2025