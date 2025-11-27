Bigg Boss 19: Netizens OUTRAGED by Ashnoor Kaur’s Behavior towards Tanya Mittal

With the Bigg Boss 19 finale just weeks away, tensions inside the house have reached an all-time high. The Ticket to Finale task, one of the most crucial challenges of the season, has already identified four top contenders: Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna. In the latest episode, these contestants secured their spots, but the battle for the coveted ticket is far from over.

Tonight’s episode will feature the second and more intense phase of the task. A newly released promo has already set social media ablaze, capturing a shocking moment between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal. As contenders fight to protect their tasks while non-contenders attempt to sabotage them, chaos unfolds in the Bigg Boss house. The promo shows heated confrontations, including a fierce argument between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar.

However, what has truly ignited public outrage is a moment where Ashnoor is seen hitting Tanya as the latter tries to interrupt her task. The incident has triggered a storm of criticism online, with many fans demanding strict action.

In the Instagram comments under the promo, viewers expressed strong disapproval of Ashnoor’s behaviour. One user wrote, “Is baar Ashnoor total galat hai. Physical hona galat hai.” Another added, “Evict Ashnoor. She intentionally did physical violence on Tanya.” Several viewers accused her of hiding her “negative side” all season and insisted Bigg Boss has historically punished contestants for physical aggression.

Throw Ashnoor out of the show right now!



My God! Look at her expression after she hit Tanya, she isn’t even sorry! Shame on you Ashnoor! Shame on you & those who support this behaviour! #TanyaMittal #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/K99tIDpkqI — (@Dreamys_Dreams) November 26, 2025

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Reunion: Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, and Others Get Together for a Major Twist

The backlash intensified on X, where former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandagee Kallra condemned the act, saying, “If Ashnoor isn’t kicked out or given any big punishment, this is completely biased.” Others praised Tanya Mittal’s patience, noting that she has been “provoked for weeks.”

Many users even argued that the act could be considered a “criminal offence” outside the show. As outrage grows, all eyes are now on Bigg Boss makers and whether they will take disciplinary action in tonight’s episode.