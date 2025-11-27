Jemimah Rodrigues’ Noble Gesture: Withdraws from WBBL to Be with Smriti Mandhana in Tough Times

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues will not be rejoining the Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 season, the franchise confirmed on Wednesday, November 26. The 24-year-old batter, who travelled back to India 10 days ago after Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes, has chosen to stay back following the postponement of Smriti Mandhana’s wedding due to her father’s sudden illness. Brisbane Heat stated that they fully respect her decision and have agreed to release her from the final four matches of the season.

In an official statement reported by The Hindu, the club said, “The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League. Rodrigues returned home as part of a pre-arranged commitment to be involved in Smriti Mandhana’s wedding. However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana’s father.” The franchise added that Rodrigues will remain in India to support her teammate during this difficult time.

Rodrigues was Brisbane Heat’s top international draft pick this year and was playing her second stint with the club. She has been a crucial member of India’s women’s cricket setup and recently played a defining role in India’s historic Women’s World Cup campaign, scoring an unbeaten century in the semifinal against Australia.

Heat CEO Terry Svenson acknowledged that it was a tough call for Rodrigues but emphasized that the club fully supported her choice. “While it is disappointing she won’t be returning, we completely respect her request and send our best wishes to Smriti Mandhana’s family,” he said.

The franchise also revealed that Jemimah expressed regret about missing the remaining fixtures but thanked the team and fans for their understanding and support. Her withdrawal comes at a crucial juncture in the season, but Brisbane Heat reiterated that player wellbeing will always come first.