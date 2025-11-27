Amid swirling social-media speculation regarding an alleged break-up between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal, new claims have surfaced suggesting that the cricketer unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram. A screenshot circulating widely online appears to show that Palash’s profile does not appear in Smriti’s following list. However, a manual check contradicts this rumour, confirming that Smriti Mandhana is still following Palash Muchhal. This casts doubt on the authenticity of the viral screenshot and suggests that the unfollow claims are baseless.

These rumours arrive during an already difficult and emotional period for the couple. Smriti had recently deleted her wedding-related posts from social media, prompting fans to question whether something had gone wrong. The truth, however, is tied to a series of unfortunate medical emergencies within the family that forced the couple to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled for 23 September.

Did Smriti Mandhana Unfollow Palash Muchhal? 2

According to reports, the first emergency occurred on the morning of the ceremony when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suddenly fell severely unwell during breakfast. He was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital with symptoms resembling a heart attack. Only a day later, Palash Muchhal also had to be hospitalised due to a sudden spike in stress levels. Smriti’s father continues to remain under observation, leading both families to unanimously decide on postponing the wedding until everyone is healthy and stable.

Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, shared that her son was the first to insist on postponing the ceremony. She revealed that Palash shares a deep emotional bond with Smriti’s father—one she described as even closer than the couple’s own relationship. Following the haldi ceremony, Palash reportedly became overwhelmed and broke down, which triggered a stressful episode that required hospitalisation and medical tests, including an ECG and IV fluids. Though his reports are normal, doctors have advised him rest due to elevated stress.

Meanwhile, unverified online rumours have accused Palash of cheating, fuelled by alleged screenshots circulating on Reddit and Instagram. The images show flirty messages exchanged with a woman named Mary D’Costa; however, their authenticity remains unconfirmed, and neither Smriti nor Palash has commented on them.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding on Hold: Palaash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend Proposal Pic Goes Viral

Between 24 and 25 November, Google India recorded a surge in searches for “Smriti Mandhana,” reflecting the public’s growing curiosity. Yet, for now, the confirmed facts point not to a break-up, but to a couple dealing with genuine and serious family health issues.