The Mummy’s Imhotep is Back, But This Time He’s in a Vijay Deverakonda Film

Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo, widely known for his iconic role as the terrifying Imhotep in The Mummy (1999), has officially joined the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited period drama, tentatively titled VD 14. The news broke after a PRO shared a picture of the South African-American actor from the film’s set, instantly sparking excitement across social media.

The photo, posted by the PRO, shows Arnold Vosloo casually dressed and smiling while posing with a crew member near vanity vans. The caption read, “#VD14 | Vijay Devarakonda – Rahul Sankrityan. ‘The Mummy’ Villain South African star #ArnoldVosloo.” Fans were quick to flood the comments section, delighted to see the Hollywood actor making his entry into an Indian production. One Reddit user wrote, “If someone told little-me that he would be acting in my language movies, I would laugh at ya,” while another joked, “Mummy returns.” A nostalgic fan exclaimed, “Imhotep Imhotep Imhotep,” referencing Arnold’s unforgettable role that continues to evoke chills.

VD 14 is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marking Vijay Deverakonda’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after their 2018 hit Taxiwaala. The historical drama is set between 1854 and 1878, a turbulent period during the height of British colonial rule in India. The film is reportedly inspired by real events and will explore themes of resistance, courage, and rebellion. Vijay Deverakonda is expected to portray a fierce horseman from the Rayalaseema region, a glimpse of which was shared earlier in a striking first-look poster released on his birthday. The poster depicted him as a meditating warrior, hinting at a powerful transformation and an intense narrative.

While the makers have yet to make an official announcement about the cast, strong industry buzz suggests that Arnold Vosloo may play a British officer and possibly the film’s main antagonist. Additionally, rumours continue to circulate that Rashmika Mandanna has also been cast in a key role, although no confirmation has been made.

The presence of a Hollywood face like Vosloo has undoubtedly elevated the anticipation around VD 14, with fans eager to see how the actor famous for portraying one of cinema’s most memorable villains—will fit into this Indian historical epic. As shooting progresses, audiences await further official updates regarding the film’s cast, plot, and release timeline.