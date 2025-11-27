Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s Airport Style is Giving Us Major Couple Goals

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, one of Bollywood’s most adored young couples, continue to make headlines with their frequent travel diaries and effortless chemistry. Ever since the duo made their relationship “Instagram official,” they have been inseparable, often spotted vacationing together and supporting each other’s professional commitments. After celebrating Tara’s 30th birthday in the Maldives, the couple was once again seen traveling this time at the Dehradun airport sending fans into a frenzy about their unexpected appearance.

In a video circulating on Instagram, Tara and Veer were seen arriving together at the airport, immediately drawing attention from the paparazzi stationed on-site. The couple stepped out of their car and walked straight inside, choosing not to pause for photographs, which only intensified the curiosity surrounding their visit. While the purpose of the trip remains undisclosed, reports suggest they might have taken a short break following a hectic shoot schedule for Tara.

Tara Sutaria exuded elegance in an all-black travel ensemble comprising a full-sleeved jacket, matching pants, stylish sunglasses, and a sleek bun hairdo. Veer, keeping it casual yet chic, opted for a grey hoodie, blue pants, a cap, and white sneakers. Seen carrying a white bag while walking beside Tara, he effortlessly delivered “boyfriend goals,” matching her calm and poised persona.

Before the airport sighting, Tara shared a glimpse from a bowling alley on her Instagram stories. The actress teased her followers with the caption “Something amazing coming up!!!” followed by “Post shoot chillies,” tagging celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. This comes amid updates about her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, slated for release in March 2026. Earlier, Tara was spotted filming intense action sequences with co-star Yash in Mumbai, hinting at a power-packed performance.

The couple recently returned from the Maldives, where they celebrated Tara’s birthday in the most dreamy way possible. Their social media posts—from sun-soaked moments to intimate birthday snapshots offered fans a peek into their affectionate bond. Veer’s heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday my whole heart,” melted hearts across platforms, while Tara’s exuberant countdown to her birthday week added to the charm.

On the professional front, Veer Pahariya is basking in the success of his acting debut in Sky Force (January 2025), where he shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

With back-to-back trips and exciting career milestones, Tara and Veer truly continue to serve couple goals both on and off the screen.