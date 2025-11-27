Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Continues to Impress with Strong Advance Booking on Day 2

Aanand L Rai returns to his signature emotional storytelling with Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, and early signs indicate that the audience is more than ready for this reunion. The film, slated for release on Friday, has already created a significant buzz, with its Day 1 advance booking collections crossing the ₹5-crore mark—an encouraging signal of strong momentum ahead of release. The film also marks Dhanush’s much-awaited return to Rai’s intense romantic universe after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, raising expectations for one of Bollywood’s biggest openings this month.

The advance booking trajectory has been consistently upward. By Thursday morning, total advance sales stood at ₹5.28 crore, including block bookings. Organic ticket sales have seen a remarkable jump: from ₹1.12 crore on Wednesday morning to ₹2.48 crore within 24 hours—an impressive increase of more than 100%. Over 1,05,000 tickets have already been sold, reflecting solid audience interest. Block bookings alone account for ₹2.80 crore, further strengthening the film’s pre-release standing. This consistent rise points to heightened enthusiasm surrounding the collaboration between Rai, Dhanush, and composer A. R. Rahman.

Tere Ishk Mein is being released in both Hindi and Tamil, with the Tamil version catering specifically to Dhanush’s loyal fan base. However, the Hindi version remains the key revenue driver, contributing ₹2.34 crore from 95,282 tickets across 9,850 shows through organic sales. The Tamil version, though smaller in scale, has performed respectably as well, generating ₹13.35 lakh from 10,694 tickets across 420 shows. This dual-language release strategy ensures that the film taps into both the pan-Indian appeal of Dhanush and the emotional resonance that Rai’s films typically command.

With its strong advance sales, Tere Ishk Mein is well-positioned to deliver an opening in the ₹10–12 crore range on its first day. If walk-in audiences over the weekend reflect the same energy as the advance bookings, the film could surpass early trade projections. Given its emotional storytelling pedigree, star power, and promising pre-release numbers, Tere Ishk Mein appears poised to emerge as one of the most successful romantic dramas of the year, reaffirming Aanand L Rai’s hold over the genre.

