Mastiii 4 box office: A surprising run for the adult comedy

Mastiii 4, the fourth installment of the long-running Masti franchise that began in 2004, arrived with the advantage of brand recognition and an audience familiar with adult comedy. Given that the genre is not frequently explored in India, the film was expected to perform notably well, especially in mass-market centres where such humour tends to find a wider audience.

However, despite some viewers appreciating its entertainment value, Masti 4 struggled to garner positive reviews overall. Even from a pure fun-and-frolic perspective—where the series has typically thrived—the film failed to generate the expected buzz.

The film’s box office journey has been underwhelming since day one. Mastiii opened to a modest Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, and the number remained unchanged on Saturday, reflecting stagnant footfall. Sunday brought only a slight improvement, with earnings rising to Rs 3 crore, an uptick far lower than what a franchise film typically commands on a weekend.

The start of the week worsened matters: Monday saw a steep fall to Rs 1.50 crore, and though Tuesday registered a marginal rise to Rs 1.6 crore, the momentum was too weak to make any significant difference. By Wednesday (Day 6), collections slipped further to Rs 1.15 crore, taking the film’s total to Rs 12.85 crore.

Compounding its challenges was the simultaneous release of Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur. Even though the latter caters more to urban multiplex audiences and is considered a niche film, it managed to outperform Mastiii 4, collecting Rs 14 crore net within the same six-day period.

Adding to the competition, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, despite being in its second week, is still pulling in daily numbers comparable to Mastiii, further highlighting the franchise film’s lacklustre performance.

The upcoming Friday is likely to intensify the struggle for screen space and audience attention. ‘Tere Ishq Mein’, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is set for release and is expected to open well, given its strong star power and anticipated appeal in both mass and multiplex circuits. Its arrival could further shrink the already limited prospects of Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur, and De De Pyaar De 2.

In summary, Mastiii has undeniably underperformed when compared not only to its predecessors—Masti, Grand Masti, and Great Grand Masti—but also to its current competitors. Unless the film witnesses an unexpected mid-week or second-week surge, its box office prospects appear firmly below average.

Also Read: Mastiii 4 Review: Another adult comedy for the audience with lots of adult jokes